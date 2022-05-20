bjp: The ecosystem of some parties is trying to divert the country from the main problems, but we must not fall into their trap: PM Modi to the leaders of the BJP | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised workers in the Bharatiya Janata Party to set goals for the next 25 years and work consistently to meet the aspirations of people who look to the BJP with great confidence and a lot of enthusiasm. hope as independent India prepares to mark its centenary in 2047.

He was here addressing the national meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials which Modi attended online.

Here are the key points of his talk-

* Stressing that the hopes and aspirations of the people “dramatically increase” the responsibility of the BJP, Prime Minister Modi said: “The world is looking at India with great expectations today. Likewise, in India, the people have special affection for the BJP. The people of the country look to the BJP with great confidence and with great hope. The hopes and aspirations of the people of the country increase our responsibility.

* “In this ‘Amrit kaal’ of independence, the country sets goals for the next 25 years. This is the time for the BJP to set the goal for the next 25 years while constantly working for the people of India fulfill their aspirations while wading through all the challenges,” Modi said while virtually addressing the BJP national office members gathered in Jaipur.

* Taking a dig at Congress, Prime Minister Modi said there was a phase when people had no hope with the government, and the government was also not responsible.

* “In 2014, people decided to write a new history. The BJP lifted the country out of pessimism. Today, the people of India are full of aspirations,” he added.

* The prime minister said he could see the country’s bright future amid the growing aspirations of the people.

* He told BJP workers not to sit back and relax but to work for the country to bring it to the height that freedom fighters dream of.

* Prime Minister Modi said the eight years of the BJP-led NDA government were dedicated to the welfare of the poor, balanced development, social justice and social security.

(With agency contributions)

