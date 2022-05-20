Four facts about reopening Jokowi cooking oil exports from May 23, 2022 | INDONESIA: Topics that hit the headlines | DW





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has announced that he will lift the export ban on raw materials for cooking oil and cooking oil on May 23, 2022. “Based on the current supply and price of cooking oil and taking into account the 17 million workers in the industry, be they farmers, laborers and other support, I have decided that cooking oil exports will reopen on Monday, May 23, 2022,” Jokowi said. in a press release, Thursday (05/19). Here are the facts related to the export of cooking oil that will be disclosed: 1. Abundant supply of bulk cooking oil Jokowi said that based on observations and reports he received, the supply of bulk cooking oil was already plentiful compared to before the ban on cooking oil exports. “Alhamdulillah, the supply of bulk cooking oil has increased. The national demand for bulk cooking oil is around 194,000 tons per month. In March, before the export ban, our supply n only reached 64,500 tonnes,” he said. After the export ban in April 2022, the bulk cooking oil supply reached 211,000 tons per month. “Exceeded our monthly national requirements,” he continued. 2. Bulk cooking oil prices are dropping Along with the abundant supply of bulk cooking oil in the country, the price of this foodstuff has plummeted. Jokowi said the price fell after the ban on raw material exports for cooking oil and cooking oil. Before the export ban, Jokowi revealed that the price of bulk cooking oil was IDR 19,800. “After the export ban, the national average price fell from Rp17,200 to Rp17,600,” Jokowi continued. According to Jokowi, the lower prices and the addition of domestic bulk cooking oil supplies are due to cooperation between the government, state-owned companies and the private sector. Although Jokowi admitted he knew there was still expensive cooking oil in some areas. The Indonesian palm oil that shocked the world Triggers Household cooking oil is suddenly in short supply. The long queue of residents to buy cooking oil has become a sad sight as well as an irony in the world’s largest crude palm oil producing country. Migor’s mafia game is exposed, several people are now suspected. President Joko Widodo has issued a firm policy: temporarily halt exports of palm oil products.

The Indonesian palm oil that shocked the world The largest oil palm plantation in the world The rarity of migraines is like a slap in the face for the Indonesian government. Why not, Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of CPO with the largest area of ​​oil palm plantations in the world, about 22.6 million hectares (2121 data). The total annual production of Indonesian palm oil is around 36 million tons. Next comes Malaysia with half of Indonesia’s production capacity.

The Indonesian palm oil that shocked the world Featured Export Products Of the world’s average annual production of 77 million tonnes of palm oil, about 59% of it is produced in Indonesia. As the world suffers from vegetable oil shortages and prices soar due to the war in Ukraine, opportunistic businessmen, aided by corrupt officials, export most of their oil production from palm abroad. This is strongly suspected to cause a vacuum in the domestic cooking oil supply.

The Indonesian palm oil that shocked the world Environmental damage problem Palm oil is not just a blessing. Land clearing for oil palm plantations in Indonesia also has a negative impact on environmental sustainability. Typically, industry clearcuts and burns forests. Environmental organizations often raise this topic in global forums. Additionally, a number of countries have contributed to this issue, to pressure Indonesia and Malaysia regarding environmental issues related to palm oil plantations.

The Indonesian palm oil that shocked the world From food, from biodiesel to soap Palm oil has wide and very diverse uses. Indeed, most of it is transformed into cooking oil. However, this cheapest vegetable oil, by a number of industrial giants in Europe, is also used as a blend of biodiesel, food, cosmetics for daily household needs like soap or shampoo.

The Indonesian palm oil that shocked the world Contribute to global food security After being hit by a shortage of wheat, falling supply of vegetable oil on the world market and soaring prices, many countries howled in confusion. Besides the negative effects of the palm oil industry on the environment, it turns out that its benefits for global food security cannot be underestimated. The IMF fears that this shortage could trigger a food crisis in the world’s poor countries.

The Indonesian palm oil that shocked the world Palm oil beats other vegetable oils The role of palm oil, which is cheap and has a high production capacity, is currently difficult to replace by other vegetable oils. Each hectare of oil palm plantations can produce 3.3 tons of oil per year. Meanwhile, sunflower and rapeseed only consume 0.7 tonnes of oil per ha/year. Currently, the price of palm oil continues to rise, and has penetrated the average of 1,300 USD/tonne.

The Indonesian palm oil that shocked the world Migor shortage also hits Europe Rising global vegetable oil prices were not only felt in Indonesia, but also in Europe, cooking oil shelves in a number of supermarkets began to empty. In Germany, the trigger was the “panic buying” triggered by the war in Ukraine and the illogical behavior of citizens. But in some countries, there is a shortage of supply and restrictions imposed, a person can only buy one bottle of cooking oil. (as/vlz Author: Agus Setiawan

3. The government continues to monitor prices and the supply of migrants Jokowi also pledged that the government will continue to monitor and monitor the domestic supply of cooking oil. Besides, the corresponding prices would also be more affordable. “Even though exports are open, the government will continue to monitor and closely monitor to ensure supplies are met at affordable prices,” Jokowi said. He also believes that in the coming weeks, the price of bulk cooking oil will be more affordable compared to the price set by the government. Indeed, with the availability of bulk cooking oil which is increasingly abundant. 4. Jokowi talked about the case of misuse of cooking oil Regarding cases of fraud and violations related to the distribution and production of cooking oil, Jokowi also opened his voice. He ordered law enforcement officials to continue conducting law enforcement investigations of the alleged perpetrators. “Regarding the alleged violations and irregularities in the distribution and production of cooking oil, I have also directed our judiciary to continue to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also warned that no one should be involved in the distribution and production of cooking oil. Moreover, it is detrimental and difficult for the community. “I don’t want anyone playing games that will make it hard for people and hurt them,” he continued. (Ha) Read more on: Detik News 4 facts about the reopening of Jokowi cooking oil exports from May 23, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/id/empat-fakta-jokowi-buka-lagi-ekspor-minyak-goreng/a-61871788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos