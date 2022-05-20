What’s going on in Pakistan’s lingering crisis?





Even by the standards of Pakistan’s perpetually volatile politics, the past ten weeks in the country have been exceptionally turbulent. Pakistan has had a new government since April 11 after Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence. The weeks leading up to the vote, from the tabling of the motion on March 7 to the vote on April 10, were dramatic and full of intrigue. Today, the country is in economic and political crisis. Shahbaz Sharifs’ new government is in a state of decision-making paralysis and struggling to find its footing, while the ousted prime minister leads rallies across the country to attack the government’s legitimacy and call for new elections. At the same time, Pakistan is also in the throes of an acute climate emergency. It’s not just political temperatures that are rising: an unprecedented heat wave has enveloped Pakistan for weeks.

The fall of the Khans government

In the current crisis, it is crucial to understand how the Khan government fell. While Khan was Pakistan’s first prime minister to be ousted by a vote of no confidence, he joined each of his predecessors as prime minister in failing to last five years of parliament’s electoral term. Pakistan’s main opposition parties had been calling for Khan’s exit since taking office calling him military-picked rather than elected and formed an alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in the fall of 2020 in this end. This spring, the opposition has gained ground. On the surface, the opposition blamed governance and economic failures under Khan. But the underlying reason for the success of their maneuvers was that Khan had lost the support of the Pakistani military, which helped him rise to power.

Several factors were responsible for the rift between Khan and the military, which had previously operated on the same vaunted page. Most significant was a stalemate over the transfer of the managing director of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) in October 2021. Khan refused to sign the managing director’s transfer, already approved by the military, for weeks. The ISI leader at the time was a Khan loyalist, and speculation was that Khan wanted him present for the next election (or perhaps even to name him the next army chief).

Once Khan lost army support, despite the army saying he had become a neutral space, the opposition was allowed to act. Two small parties allied with Khan in the ruling coalition went into opposition, enough to rob him of his meager majority in the National Assembly.

Khan developed a conspiracy theory to blame for the collapse of his government alleging, without evidence, US regime change for following an independent foreign policy, and claiming local accomplices were responsible for claims that the National Security Committee of Pakistan rejected. But Khan and his allies have also alluded to the army being responsible for his exit, sometimes in veiled language and sometimes pointing the finger more directly at neutrals, as they now refer to the army. In doing so, they are testing the limits of political confrontation with the military, only backing down when it pushes back against their demands.

intense polarization

Khan used his ejection to galvanize his supporters. Day after day, at huge rallies across the country, he calls the new government an imported government and the new prime minister a minister of crime. Khan has used his rallies and interviews to attract media attention and argues that his governments have brought corrupt politicians who are responsible for Pakistan’s problems back to power. His supporters, many of them middle class, young and urban, and furious at what they see as an unceremonious and orchestrated ousting of the Khans, repeat his remarks on social media. With this narrative of grievance, Khan aims to undermine the legitimacy of the new government; his party has resigned from parliament and he is calling for new elections. He now plans to lead a freedom march to Islamabad, likely later this month, to pressure the government for an election.

In contrast, supporters of the parties that constitute the government see Khan’s exit as having happened democratically and see his policies as dangerous. Pakistan today has echoes of the post-January 6 moment in the United States, a polarization so deep that each faction sees no validity in the arguments of the others. Khans’ supporters, in particular, are wary of anything the new government or military says. In recent weeks, politicians on each side have also used religion to attack the other side, dangerous in a country where weaponizing religion can mean a death sentence.

The new government

The new government, led by PML-Ns Shahbaz Sharif, faces daunting challenges and not just from Khan. Shahbaz’s brother, former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was deposed in 2017 on corruption charges and now lives in London, still wields outsized control over the party, and even the government. Shahbaz, a three-time former chief minister of Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, has throughout his political career played second fiddle to the more charismatic Nawaz. Last week, the prime minister and key members of his cabinet made a sudden trip to London to consult Nawaz on the direction of the new government. While they were abroad, Pakistan’s economy continued its downward spiral. The rupee continued its dizzying fall against the dollar; the stock market also lost value.

The government faces a key decision on whether to maintain the costly and unsustainable fuel subsidies that the Khan government installed and that the International Monetary Fund wants to scrap as a precondition for renewing Pakistan’s loan program. Removing the subsidies would certainly be unpopular, which worries a government with a term limit before the next election. So far the government has stalled, announcing earlier this week, against the advice of its own finance minister, that it would maintain subsidies (for now).

Shahbaz’s general reluctance likely reflects deference to Nawaz and his team, who may have differing views, and the fact that he commands an unwieldy coalition of rival parties, which will clash in the upcoming elections. But part of the indecision has to do with the fact that the PDM’s main objective was to oust Khan; they did not devise an alternative governance plan or economic strategy before coming to power. This lack of a plan is now manifesting itself in the face of Pakistan’s economic crisis.

The next election

A major issue contributing to political uncertainty in Pakistan is the timing of the next elections, which are due to take place by the summer of 2023. Khan has made it clear that he wants to capitalize on his current momentum for immediate elections. In the days before his fall, he aimed to deprive the then opposition of a track in government by extraconstitutionally dissolving parliament, a decision that Pakistan’s Supreme Court (correctly) overturned. The new government, for its part, can use its time in power to spin things in its favor, including resolving outstanding corruption cases.

There is the question of whether Nawaz can or will return to Pakistan before the next elections. If he does, it could strengthen the PML-N base, but if he doesn’t face prosecution upon his return, it will bolster Khan’s argument that the Sharifs politically manipulated corruption cases at against them. The PML-N also faces considerable obstacles, including an economic crisis partly shaped by exogenous factors, a power struggle in Punjab and a president who belongs to and is loyal to the Khans party. The coalition government said this week it would not go to a snap election; former president Asif Ali Zardari has insisted that elections should not be held until parliament has been able to undertake electoral reform.

Whenever the next election is held, it is far from clear what the outcome will be. What matters in the Pakistani parliamentary system is which party can get the most eligible powerful politicians on its side in local constituencies. Large urban rallies may testify to Khan’s personal popularity, but will not necessarily define his party’s performance in parliamentary elections. The other factor, one that has historically determined which party elected politicians align themselves with, is the orientation of powerful military support.

The bottom line

This brings us to the essential. The foundations of the system in Pakistan, under the intense ongoing political tussle, remain the same. What counts for political success is whether you have the support of the Pakistani military. Political parties now directly point to military interference in politics, but only when they are in opposition; when they are in government and have that support, they do little to challenge it. It was true of the Khans party when it was in power, and it is true of the Sharif government now.

Ultimately, what rising political tensions in Pakistan look like is an opportunistic struggle for power. He left the country in a political powder keg. And in all of this, little regard is shown on either side for the continued suffering of ordinary Pakistanis, who continue to pay the price for the country’s long history of political instability.

