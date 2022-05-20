Indian PM Modi to meet Biden at Quad summit in Japan





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the third summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in Japan next week to deliberate on the Asia-Pacific region and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The summit, known as the Quad, is an informal strategic framework between the United States, Japan, Australia and India, primarily to counter China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region. Modi will travel to Tokyo to attend the fourth summit in person on May 24 after the last meeting was held virtually in March due to the pandemic. The upcoming Quad summit provides an opportunity for leaders to exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual concern, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam said. Bagshi. Leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and working groups, identify new areas of cooperation, and provide strategic direction and vision for future collaboration. The Indian Prime Minister will meet his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, and President Biden. He is also likely to hold bilateral talks with Mr Morrison, subject to his re-election to power as the nation holds elections on Saturday. The two countries are expected to look into the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia. Mr Modi will also attend an event with Japanese business leaders and interact with the Indian community in Japan, Mr Bagchi said. Modi takes balanced stance on Russian invasion The latest summit comes amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war that has seen crippling US-backed financial sanctions against Moscow. The United States, Australia and Japan have explicitly criticized the Kremlin during the war, but Cold War ally India and Russia have so far refused to condemn its military offensive. India has taken a balanced diplomatic stance on the crisis despite pressure from the West to cut ties with Russia. New Delhi has strengthened its energy cooperation with Moscow in recent months and continues to have a strategic and defense partnership with its biggest arms supplier. Leaders are expected to discuss the pandemic and review the progress of the Quad Vaccine Initiative, a one-of-a-kind joint vaccine supply chain to address present and future pandemic situations in the Asia-Pacific region. The project will see the United States developing vaccines, India manufacturing them, Japan funding and Australia supporting logistics. The regime has yet to take off. Updated: May 20, 2022, 8:50 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2022/05/20/indian-prime-minister-modi-to-meet-biden-at-quad-summit-in-japan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos