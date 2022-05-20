Tesla plans new factory in Indonesia





Recently, Tesla and India could not reach an agreement on the tariffs that would allow Tesla to sell its cars in this country. Tesla does not seem interested in building a factory in India under the circumstances and requirements put forward by the Indian government, but India objects to Tesla building cars in China and importing them into India. However, what if these cars were not built in China? What if they were built in Indonesia instead? According to elective, Indonesian President Joko Widodo recently met Elon Musk at the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas, and the two hit it off. They discussed investment, technology and innovation, and when it was over, Widodo instructed his investment minister to follow up on the discussion he had with Musk. Lahadalia says he is confident that Tesla will make investments in the country. In a report released this week, the Jakarta Globe says Elon Musk has agreed to build a factory in the industrial complex in Central Java province, with work beginning this year. No other details are available on how much the new plant will cost or how much it might cost. The team is negotiating, but rest assured the president has a special decision to woo Elon Musk, Lahadalia said. We discuss the value of investing and when to start. We just have to wait for the right moment. Nickel & Batteries About a quarter of the world’s nickel deposits are located in Indonesia, making it a prime location for battery manufacturing. Lots of batteries make it a great place to craft electric cars. A consortium of Korean companies led by LG has signed an agreement with Indonesian state-owned companies for a battery factory worth around $9 billion. The project would aim to build a complete value chain for electric vehicle batteries. A similar partnership had already been concluded by the Chinese battery cell manufacturer CATL, which will invest nearly $6 billion in Indonesia. This project focuses on nickel mining and processing, battery materials, battery production and battery recycling. Last September, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution launched the construction of a battery cell factory in Indonesia with an annual capacity of 10 GWh. This factory is expected to start operations in the first half of 2024. You can bet that if Tesla decides to build a factory in Indonesia, it will produce electric cars long before that. Advertisement Do you appreciate the originality of CleanTechnica? Consider becoming a member, supporter, technician, ambassador or patron of CleanTechnica at Patreon. Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise or suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

