We asked Boris Johnson why Wales didn’t deserve a St David’s Day holiday

Twenty-two years ago, the then National Assembly for Wales voted unanimously to make St David’s Day a public holiday. The Welsh government has since said it wants one, countless petitions have been put up in favor and now the Tories in Wales have also said they think it’s a no-brainer. All the while, the British government opposed it, except the Prime Minister said he was unaware of it.

Boris Johnson was in Newtown on Friday for the Welsh Conservative Party Conference and we asked him why Welsh people don’t deserve a bank holiday. His response was that he didn’t even know it was an ongoing debate. “I’m so sorry. I’m going to have to let it go,” he said.

READ MORE : Welsh Tories oppose Boris Johnson in two policy areas

Once we explained that this was not a new issue and that in 2000 the Assembly had voted for it, and today the leader of his group in Wales said the same, his director of communications stepped in to ask which one we would advocate changing – for example Scotland has a public holiday for Hogmanay rather than Easter Monday. We replied that instead of changing one, it could just be an additional holiday. Wales and England have eight public holidays, Scotland has nine in total, Northern Ireland has ten. You can see all the background here.

The Prime Minister said: “That’s a very, very good question. I’ll take a look at it. I’ll talk to the Chancellor about it and we’ll see where we get to, but look, that’s what We’re focused right now on bringing people back into…”

After we explained that this wasn’t a new problem, he continued, “Our goal is to move our economy, help people move the cost of living, and get people working. And I think the most important thing right now is is to tackle the cost of living and we see the effects of Covid, the war in Ukraine, driving up the costs, and we need to address that both in the short term , in the medium and long term.

He then agreed there was a commitment to look into the matter and we could contact his communications team to ask for progress, but said Andrew RT Davies ‘hasn’t raised it with me so far’ .

The second issue we raised was HS2. It is classed as a program which benefits England and Wales, meaning Wales receive no extra money as a consequence Barnett resulting in an estimated loss of £5 billion.

The Welsh Government wants him reclassified, which the all-party Welsh Affairs Committee agreed with, and now more recently the Welsh Conservatives.

The Prime Minister replied: “The amazing thing about HS2 is that it is creating jobs and growth in Wales.

“The other day I was in Penmaenmawr where they have this amazing granite quarry, and they have fantastic quality granite, which is getting gangbusters and they had to re-open a station there, they are massively increasing the capacity of the career because of the demand for very high quality Welsh granite, which has a kind of special pull to its surface.It has a special quality which makes it virtually unique and this is just one example of how HS2 creates jobs in Wales and we continue to invest heavily in, in Wales and Welsh infrastructure for that matter.”

But it is not, as we have said, up to 5 billion. “Why don’t Wales get that advantage?” The Prime Minister replied: “Well Wales are getting and will continue to get huge support under Barnett for whatever we can.”

Asked if he disagreed with Andrew RT Davies, he replied: “HS2 is already delivering jobs and growth in Wales. That’s a good thing.” When asked if he agreed that it wasn’t the sum of 5 billion, he replied: “You should probably go and add it all up.”

When asked if he would now discuss it with Andrew RT Davies, he replied: “I think it’s a long-standing approach… I was mayor of London, wasn’t it, and I was constantly telling the Conservative government that they had to fund various things and, you know, I said, ‘give me £12 billion Crossrail 2 and they’ll do their job’.

He did not explicitly confirm he would meet Mr Davies to discuss it, but said he “all those things are up for discussion”.