Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto defends Imran Khan on his visit to Moscow





Washington [US]May 20 (ANI): Newly appointed Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a press conference at the United Nations headquarters on Thursday defended Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow, saying the former prime Pakistani minister was unaware that Russia would invade Ukraine on the same day he landed in the Russian capital.

“Regarding the former Prime Minister’s trip to Russia, I would absolutely defend the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. He made this trip as part of his foreign policy and unknowingly – no one is psychic, nobody has a sixth sense — there’s no way we could have known that this would be when the current conflict would begin,” Bhutto-Zardari said, as reported by the Dawn newspaper.

“In his capacity as Prime Minister, in the way he conducted himself in foreign policy, particularly in the context of this trip to Russia, I will go so far as to defend the fact that he did not know that the Ukrainian conflict would start the same day he was there,” Bilawal said, further defending the ousted Pakistani prime minister.

The Pakistani foreign minister stressed that neither Pakistan is part of a conflict nor does it want to be part of it. “In fact, we will continue to emphasize the importance of peace,” he said.

Previously, Bilawal undertook a trip to the United States on May 17 and engaged in discussions with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where he spoke about the current shortage of food, water and energy in the Pakistan.

“Pakistan is already facing food security, water security and energy insecurity challenges due to a range of issues ranging from climate change to issues in our neighborhood. This particular initiative is therefore welcome and welcome. more important,” said the Pakistani foreign minister. .

Russia had launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, the day former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to visit Moscow to push for the construction of a multi-billion dollar gas pipeline, long delayed. collaboration with Russian companies. Many called Imran Khan’s visit untimely. (ANI)

