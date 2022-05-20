Trump, Big Meat and Covid’s fake ‘populism’ end in death





A congressional select committee investigating the pandemic recently released a report on Covid outbreaks in the meatpacking industry early in the pandemic, and it turns out company executives knew workers caught Covid-19 and died. In response, they asked for help from the Trump administration to stop local health departments from demanding safety measures to keep their factories open, evade legal liability and starve their workers back into the job. work.

When corporate profits or capitalists control their workforces, especially the most diverse, are at stake, then Donald Trump and his henchmen always have their backs.

It is an illustration of the fundamentally fraudulent nature of Trump-style populism. He and his party could go after global bankers, corporate big cats or skewed trade deals and sometimes even make a token political gesture in that direction. But when corporate profits or capitalists control their workforce, especially the most diverse, are at stake, then Donald Trump and his henchmen always have their backs.

Let us remember that Trump’s entire 2016 campaign was about reclaiming American greatness that had been stolen by corrupt elites in Washington. We are transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the American people, he asserted in his inaugural address. For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Politicians prospered but jobs disappeared and factories closed. Trump’s criticism had teeth, to be fair, but in office he let foxes into every regulatory coop, from agriculture to environment to finance, and his most obvious personal priority was to fill their pockets.

A truly horrifying context in the history of meat packers is that it probably would have been possible for these businesses to stay open without turning their operations into Covid factories. Meatpacking facilities were perfect for spreading the coronavirus because they are heavily air-conditioned; the virus is more stable in cooler temperatures, and air conditioning recirculates any air containing viruses to all corners of the building. But compensatory measures could have been taken.

It was understood at the start of the pandemic that outdoor spaces were considerably safer than indoor spaces. With plenty of air circulating, the virions are quickly dispersed to safe concentrations. It was also known in March 2020 at the latest that masks slow the spread and the better the mask, the better the protection. It has also been possible to purchase air filtration devices that capture virion-scale particles for decades.

A sane company that actually cared about its workforce would have taken these facts into consideration and taken a few relatively simple steps. First, it would have fitted its air conditioning units with high-quality filters and, where possible, piped outside air into the facility rather than recirculating it. Second, he would have placed HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters in all places where workers congregate. Third, he would have obtained N95 masks for all workers and required that they be worn indoors at all times. Fourth, he would have implemented regular testing, as well as paid sick leave, so that infected workers stay home and do not spread the virus to others.

But these meatpacking companies did none of that, despite knowing full well that their facilities were hotspots for the virus. Instead, when local health departments considered requiring only some of these measures, companies rushed to the Trump administration and stoked a false fear of meat shortages to forestall protective regulations and they success. Trump invoked the Defense Production Act in an order literally written by Smithfield and Tyson, two of the biggest meat companies, which overturned most local regulations and also shielded the companies from legal liability for the death of their employees.

There’s Trumpian populism for you: when the vice president serves as an unpaid human resources manager for corporate giants.

The effort was not at all subtle. Now get rid of those pesky health services! a lobbyist told a Koch Foods executive, according to Congress.

Additionally, the companies successfully lobbied the Department of Labor to issue rules stating that workers would not be eligible for CARES Act super-unemployment benefits if they quit or were simply scared of a job. to go to work. Indeed, then-Vice President Mike Pence personally harassed meat workers at a press conference, telling them that we need you to keep showing up and doing your job, making reference to incidents of worker absenteeism. There’s Trumpian populism for you: when the vice president serves as an unpaid human resources manager for corporate giants.

Sure enough, meatpacking facilities, where workers are typically immigrants and about 69% are non-white, have been among the deadliest places during the pandemic, and workers have also spread the virus to their communities. One study found that the presence of a meatpacking plant increased the number of cases in US counties by about 160%.

Now, some of the steps above would have been difficult. Masks were in short supply at the start of the pandemic, along with high-quality filters and much more equipment. But it was not impossible. Texas supermarket chain HEB has managed to do much of this by developing a pandemic plan and keeping a stockpile of supplies.

But that’s just not how most American executives behave. Instead of thinking ahead and developing strategies to protect the health and safety of their employees, leaders tend to view working-class workers as a lazy rabble who must be forced to work and then dumped every when she gets sick or dies. This is especially true when that workforce is disproportionately non-white.

And in a pinch, pseudo-populists like Trump will be right there behind business class, politely asking if there’s a way to help those workers get shrouded in the fog of the coronavirus again.

