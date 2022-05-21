Trump says he won’t watch PGA Championship after Bedminster snob





Trump says he won’t be eyeing the PGA Championship after snubbing his Bedminster golf course. The PGA moved the tournament away from Trump’s property following the Jan. 6 uprising. “People are really mad at what the PGA did to me by scrapping this tournament,” Trump said. Loading Something is loading.

President Donald Trump has been a golf enthusiast and owner of golf courses for decades. But he is absent from the PGA Championship after the organization snubbed his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course for the event.

“I won’t watch it, no,” Trump told Golf Digest’s Michael Bamberger of the 104th PGA Championship, which kicked off Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club outside Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I won’t watch it. The only thing I love is I love Oklahoma where, as you brilliantly pointed out, I won 77 out of 77 counties. But I won’t watch it. . Nope.”

Trump, who owns 19 golf courses worldwide, achieved the greatest achievement for any golf course owner by hosting one of four major tournaments in 2014, when the PGA announced it had selected the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the 2022 championship.

But the PGA ended its deal to host the tournament in Bedminster following the Jan. 6 uprising with no back-up plan, later moving to Southern Hills.

“My son, who’s a great guy, called,” Trump said, referring to his son Eric as he described how he heard the news. “My son said, ‘Dad, they’re canceling the PGA Championship [at Trump Bedminster]. I said, ‘This is terrible. Really? Are you serious?’ He said: ‘Yeah, they’re canceling it. Can you believe it?’ I said, ‘Not really. Let me think about it. It’s something.’

“And then I had to go back to work and China and all that, Russia, the country,” Trump added. “But it’s a hell of a thing when you hear that.”

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus called the PGA’s decision a “cancel culture”, telling Bamberger for a previous story about how the Bedminster deal fell apart that “Donald Trump can be a lot of things, but he loves golf and he loves this country.”

“I would have loved to do it and because I have the right place, I have the right location, Tom Fazio’s course, he thinks it was some of his best work he’s ever done” , Trump told Bamberger of Bedminster. “It’s basically just outside the Lincoln Tunnel, 20 minutes away. It’s perfect and big. And I have both courses there. We have parking for thousands of cars. It would have been phenomenal .”

Trump plays golf in Scotland Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Image

In the Golf Digest interview, Trump predicted that “97%” of PGA members would support him in holding the championship in Bedminster and falsely said he had “nothing to do” with the Capitol riots on January 6.

“I’ll tell you this…if you polled inside the PGA, the 28,000 members of the PGA of America, I’d be 97 percent, I believe. I’d be way up,” Trump said. “And people are really mad at what the PGA did to me by scrapping this tournament. And I have nothing to do with January 6. They would be very mad at what they did.”

Trump has spent months trying to nullify the 2020 election, publicly attacked Vice President Mike Pence for not nullifying the election and called on his supporters to participate in “wildcat” protests against Congress as he was affirming the result of the 2020 election. He was impeached by the House for inciting the Jan. 6 riots, but acquitted in a Senate trial.

And in March 2022, a federal judge ruled in a case dispute between the House Jan. 6 committee and conservative attorney John Eastman that Trump and Eastman “likely” conspired to commit criminal obstruction of Congress.

Trump is unlikely to get another major offer soon. His beloved club Turnberry in Scotland have been dropped from the list of potential Open Championship hosts for the ‘foreseeable future’ following the uprising.

Amid that chilling reception, Trump turned to LIV, a dissident professional golf league with lofty ambitions backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Trump’s Bedminster Club will host a LIV event in July.

Tiger Woods and other top golfers have closed ranks around the PGA amid the burgeoning LIV challenge. So far only Phil Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship last year, has answered the league’s pleas.

Like Trump, Mickelson is also absent from this year’s tournament outside of Tulsa.

