Politics
China walks a fine line in Russian-Ukrainian war
Author: Jia Deng, Lowy Institute
Since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, China has been urged to abandon its chilling silence and help end Russian military aggression in Ukraine. Despite international pressure on its timely neutrality policy, China is patiently biding its time and wait on the key as the conflict unfolds. China’s sense of vulnerability is the key factor determining its reaction to the Russian-Ukrainian war.
China’s sense of vulnerability stems from what it perceives as its unique fragility geopolitical position. China is in a special position, subject to the influence of Russia and the United States, the two geopolitical superpowers. Since the end of the Cold War, China has developed ad hoc cooperation with Russia, motivated by their common perception of the threat to the United States. China expects cooperative relations between Russia and China to serve its interests by diverting unwanted US attention away from China.
China’s sense of vulnerability showed up again in the Russian-Ukrainian war. The conflict has put China in a difficult position by exposing the many paradoxes Beijing faces in its relationship with Russia. On the one hand, China has been sensitive to Russian concern over NATO’s eastward expansion and stress that Russia’s legitimate security demands must be taken seriously. But on the other hand, China cannot support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s separatist agenda for eastern Ukraine because it contradicts Chinese policies of unification in Taiwan or the South China Sea.
China has been trying to mend its damaged relationship with Europe, as its trade with the EU is an important driver of its economic growth. But China’s efforts are likely to be thwarted by its pro-Russian neutrality.
The so-called boundless friendship between China and Russia is uncomfortable for China. Some analysts believe that China was cheek by Russia. Beijing does not have think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was likely before February 4, 2022, when the countries Posted a joint statement and displayed their camaraderie. What Putin was actually looking for was Chinese support for his military adventure in Ukraine. It was a risky and underhanded move by Putin. Beijing is now trying to maintain its affinity with Russia, at least for Russian audiences, while trying to create distance from Russia, especially in the eyes of Western audiences.
China had the opportunity to play a diplomatic role in the Russian-Ukrainian war by working more closely with the United States and working as a mediator. But this is not a viable option for China. China has determined that it would be politically naïve to ease its awkwardly arranged relationship with Russia by aligning itself with the United States, Russia’s biggest rival.
China could be subject to US sanctions or sanctions, in particular because the trade war between the United States and China under the Trump administration has fostered a Cold War mentality of the American elites since. This situation makes it nearly impossible for China to side with the United States and condemn Russian aggression. Despite the US call for China to change its alignment with Russia, China has remained distant and distant.
In the virtual meeting held with Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 18, 2022, US President Joe Biden warned that there would be consequences if Beijing provided material support to Russia. Xi responded with a counter warning, reminding Biden that the United States also has a responsibility to stop the war. These words can be interpreted as an indirect warning to the United States that if it imposes sanctions on China like those imposed on Russia, it will harm the United States. China is the world’s second largest economy after all.
China has attempted to be an independent player in the balance of power between Russia and the United States. China’s approach is aimed at mitigating its geopolitical fragility and shielding itself from Russian and American manipulation. It does not seem natural that a major player in international politics like China should be indifferent to the Russian-Ukrainian war. But Chinese strategic reasoning means it is likely to remain detached.
Jia Deng is a research assistant at the Lowy Institute.
