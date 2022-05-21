Politicians and civil society rebuke Imran Khan for his ‘sexist comments’ against Maryam Nawaz





PTI President Imran Khan (left) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Instagram / Imrankhan.pti / AFP

After PTI Chairman Imran Khan issued a reprehensible statement against PML-N Deputy Chairman Maryam Nawaz during her speech in Multan on Friday night, politicians, journalists and members of civil society censored Khan for his “sexist and misogynistic” comments.

During her jalsa, Khan, referring to Maryam Nawaz’s rally in Sargodha on May 19 at which she continuously berated him, said: “Someone sent me the speech delivered by Maryam Nawaz in Sargodha yesterday. “

“In that speech, she said my name with such passion that I would like to say to her: Maryam, please be careful, your husband might get upset because you constantly repeat my name.”

Following his comments, condemnations began to pour in from politicians and members of civil society on social media.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also happens to be Maryam’s paternal uncle, expressed strong disapproval of Imran Khan’s statement and said the whole nation, especially women, should strongly condemn the “deplorable language used against the daughter of the nation Maryam”. Nawaz.”

“Your crimes against the country and the nation cannot be hidden under your humble humor. How could those who cannot respect the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) respect the honor of mothers, sisters and daughters from someone ?”

He continued: “Imran is the first person in history to fall into this abyss of rudeness as the leader of a party. His party came out to create a nation but instead spoiled the morals of the people. To Allah , we belong and to Him, we will return.”

Asif Zardari

Criticizing Khan for his statement against the PML-N vice president, former president Asif Ali Zardari said he condemned the derogatory language used by the PTI president.

“Those who have mothers and sisters at home do not use such language against other women,” said the PPP co-chair. “Please don’t stoop so low in the name of politics.”

He added that every person’s mother, sister and daughter are worthy of respect and that was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s message to the nation.

“I would like someone to also write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan based on personal observations and get to know the case,” he said.

Marriage Aurangzeb

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking to Twitter, also condemned Khan’s statement and said the coalition government was trying to save Pakistan’s mothers and daughters from “this evil”.

“These are the same people who want to silence women journalists by calling them sellouts [when they criticise their parties],” she says.

Memon Sharjeel

Reacting to the incident, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon said, “Imran Niazi’s remarks about Maryam Nawaz are highly condemnable. It shows his training and dirty mindset.”

Farhatullah Babar

Former Senator Farhatullah Babar said, “What an embarrassment is the former prime minister. Touching new lows. Free falling into the bottomless pit.”

More Tarar

“Imran Khan’s comment on Maryam Nawaz is in very bad taste, something he should never have said about anyone. And I condemn it without resorting to anything,” wrote journalist Mehr Tarar.

Cyril Almeida

“They don’t love IK despite this stuff, they love IK because of this stuff,” said senior reporter Cyril Almeida.

Rehman Khan

Journalist and former wife of the PTI President, Rehman Khan, wrote on Twitter: “I’m really ashamed to have been associated with such a bad man.”

She also praised the politeness of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and condemned “the rudeness of a 70-year-old man”.

“He respects neither the woman of his own house nor the women of other people’s houses.”

Adil Shahzeb

Journalist Adil Shahzeb wrote that it was “shameful” for IK to make such remarks against a female politician.

“This person does not know the value of mother, sister and daughter. He cannot possess his biological daughter but is lecturing the nation on establishing the state of Madinah in Pakistan.”

