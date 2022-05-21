Lim Tean praises Indonesia’s Jokowi as a humble leader who propels his country to its rightful place in history

– Advertisement –



In a Facebook post, lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean praised Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his A humble leader who propels his country to its rightful place in history.

Mr. Lim pointed out on Wednesday May 18 that the Indonesian President was traveling economy class and mentioned Mr. Widodos’ recent trip to the United States to meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss starting a Tesla base. in his country.

He did not hold a ceremony and insisted that Elon travel to Indonesia to meet him, which the rules of the game dictate, wrote the leader of Peoples Voice, adding: “You do not need to be a natural scholar or aristocrat to serve your People that Pak Joko shows to the world. What you need is dedication and heart.

Mr Lim also posted a screenshot of a tweet from Malaysian entrepreneur Richard Ker, from a thread of just a few of the many things Jokowi does for his people and his country. Indonesia is set to become the 4th largest economy in the world by 2045. It also shows that leaders with an entrepreneurial background can really get things done, Ker added.

Kers’ tweet included a photo of the Indonesian president on the cover of TIME magazine from 2014, where A NEW HOPE is written.

However, not everyone praised Mr. Widodo. Mr Lims’ opposition leader, Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam, the general secretary of the opposition Reform Party, said the Indonesian leader appears to be in transition to dictatorship.

But the majority of netizens commenting on the post seemed to find his leadership admirable, not least because of his relatability and humble, down-to-earth manner.

