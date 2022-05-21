Trump’s handwritten strategy notes to cancel the election





BRANDON’S BELL

President Donald Trump was so deeply involved in the desperate, last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election results that he hand-drafted strategy notes, hired at least ten lawyers to work on a single court case, and s is regularly discussed with one of its leaders. lawyers both directly and through six conduits.

John Eastman, the law professor hired by Trump to craft a legal strategy to keep him in power, detailed those in-depth communications in a new court filing late Thursday, saying it should all be shielded from the House Select Committee investigating the insurgency. of January 6. due to attorney-client privilege or the protection of the attorney’s work products.

Eastman fought the House Committee of California Federal Court in an effort to block him from accessing tens of thousands of pages of emails from his email address with Chapman University, where he worked as a law professor until shortly after the Capitol Riot.

But U.S. District Court Judge David Carter has not been impressed with Eastman’s arguments so far. In a searing March ruling in which he ordered Eastman to turn over 101 emails, Carter found that Eastman and Trump most likely committed a crime by trying to obstruct Congress and overturn the election results of 2020.

John Eastman speaks alongside Rudy Giuliani at the Stop the Steal rally on January 6.

Jim Bourg/Reuters

Thursday’s filing provided new insight into the extraordinarily wide-ranging effort to challenge the election result, an effort that began long before Americans even went to the polls and involved reams of emails going back and forth between Trump, his attorneys, and other conduits.

Eastman’s filing says he was hired by Trump two months before the Nov. 3 election when he was asked by Trump’s attorney, Cleta Mitchell, to join an election integrity task force to start preparing for anticipated litigation. Things kicked into high gear when he was invited to meet with a team in Philadelphia four days after the election to help prepare for an election challenge, the filing says.

Of the 601 documents he is trying to shield from the committee, Eastman says 113 contain privileged communications related to Trump, including communications between Eastman and Trump himself, or six conduits for Trump, three of which had campaign roles. officials.

The story continues

Two of those documents are attachments to emails containing handwritten notes from Trump about information he thinks might be useful for the planned litigation, the filing says.

Eastman claims another 50 documents are covered by attorney-client privileges related to non-Trump clients, including 9 different or potential clients who sought legal advice from Dr. Eastman regarding the constitutional authority of state legislatures to deal with the illegality and electoral fraud. They include state lawmakers, a women’s party committee and a citizen coordinating briefings for state lawmakers, the filing said, without including the names of those involved.

Bannon uses FBI interview to undermine January 6 panel

Eastman also argues that 557 of the 601 documents are covered by attorneys’ work product protections, in part because they relate to work on half a dozen court cases filed by the Trump team, all of which have failed. .

In one such case, Texas v. Pennsylvania et al., in which Texas challenged the election protocols of several other states in the Supreme Court, Eastman says there were ten attorneys included in some emails that were working for President Trump or his campaign. committee directly and three other assistant Eastman separately. (In a footnote, Eastman notes that at least one of those ten lawyers has since claimed he was not involved as co-counsel after someone provided him with information from the newspaper. privileges of Dr. Eastman, which the Court had ordered to be filed under seal. )

At least 46 documents detail communications between Eastman and a group of statisticians working with him to perform statistical analyzes of Georgia’s Senate runoff election in anticipation of an election dispute that did not materialize, adds the case.

Eastman also argues that the work product protection should extend to a dozen emails he exchanged with an unnamed lawyer, radio host and member of the Claremont Institute who Politico identified as the host of Fox News, Mark Levin.

DC Attorney General Lets Trump Swamp Win Again

The filing shows that Eastman is still deeply convinced that the election was plagued by fraud, and he exposes several allegations that have mostly been debunked or dismissed by the courts. Among the evidence presented by his lawyers to support this claim is Dinesh DSouza’s new documentary film which, as reported by The Daily Beast, is so lax with the truth that even Fox News and Newsmax wouldn’t touch it.

One could even say that asserting a big lie is itself the real big lie, the record claims.

But in the same breath, Eastmans’ attorneys argue that Carter’s earlier suggestion of unlawful obstruction was wrong because Eastman and Trump were simply doing their constitutionally protected due diligence, believing at the time that it was wrong. was a legitimate attempt to prevent a stolen election.

Maybe Dr. Eastman got it wrong, the filing says.

