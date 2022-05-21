Do not bow down to thieves and thieves, says Imran Khan during Multan jalsa





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a rally in Multan on May 20, 2022. Screenshot via YouTube/Hum News Live

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan could never become a great nation unless it shed the shackles of slavery.

Addressing a rally in Multan, the former prime minister again criticized the coalition government, particularly the Sharif family, and asked the masses ‘not to bow their heads to thieves and thieves’.

At the start of his speech, Khan thanked the people of Multan for welcoming him to the city and said, “I pray to Allah to awaken the conscience of this nation.”

The PTI President has held a series of rallies in different parts of the country to prepare the masses against the incumbent government as it demands new elections in the country. The Multan rally would be its last public rally before the party begins its long march to Islamabad.

Speaking about the long march, Khan said he would announce the date for the long march between May 25 and May 29, but did not provide a specific date.

He went on to say that no revolution in the world could succeed if the young people and women of a country did not participate in it.

The former prime minister said corrupt leaders had ruled the country for 30 years but could not do anything as they were busy looting the country. He then repeated how his government had been overthrown by a US-backed plot.

The former prime minister said fear of job loss and humiliation turns a big man into a small one and added that until the chains of such fear are broken, the country will not become a big one. nation.

The PTI President added that the Prophet (PBUH) helped Muslims to break these chains and helped them to rule the world. To give more examples, he explained that no one became a great businessman until he feared losses, no soldier got medals for fear of death.

Khan said that when Edmund Hillary decided to climb Mount Everest, he first overcame his fear. Likewise, the corrupt rulers imposed on the country have imposed this fear that until we polish American boots, we cannot progress, he added.

The PTI President lamented that the country unfortunately has leaders who have mostly bowed to the United States. He added that this had bought the country a bad reputation.

Khan went on to say that the opposition, during his tenure as prime minister, tried to conspire against him so that he would be forced to pardon their corruption affairs and issue another “National Reconciliation Order” (NRO).

“If I had forgiven their cases, it would mean that I did not come to power on the basis of an ideology or to lead a movement for justice. It would have meant that I came to do politics on a seat, just like General Musharraf forgave them for saving his seat,” the PTI chairman said.

“Nawaz couldn’t stop crying in prison”

Turning his guns on his great rival PML-N, the PTI president asked his supporters if they had ever wondered how a “jackal” could become a leader.

Khan, while citing the example of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, said that when former dictator Musharraf put Nawaz Sharif in jail, he cried continuously throughout his captivity.

The former prime minister said his government was told Nawaz was ‘very ill’ when he was imprisoned, adding that many people, including former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, had it urged to send the head of the PML-N abroad for treatment.

“[However,] when he boarded the plane, a new Nawaz Sharif was born. The disease disappeared. He climbed the stairs [of the aeroplane] like he was training for the Olympics,” the PTI president said.

He added that the PML-N supremo transformed from a patient into a politician as soon as he arrived in London.

“Tell me PML-N, how can you walk behind such a person,” Khan asked.

“The government has already planned to rig in the next election”

Reprimanding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khan said the coalition government was so weak that it called for a meeting of the National Security Committee to determine the price of petroleum products.

[They are doing this] the responsibility for the price hike therefore lies with the military, the PTI president said.

Khan asked the people of Multan why so many lotas (defectors) had emerged from southern Punjab and added that he was grateful that the members of parliament, who had voted for Hamza Shehbaz, had been disqualified.

The PTI President said that the current coalition government plans to rule the country for a year and a half and added that during this period they plan to carry out “all kinds of rigging to win the next elections”. .

We were told that they would lift the economy of the country. However, it has been six weeks since they came to power and the dollar has risen above the 200 rupee mark. What if you wake up at 7am? Khan said targeting Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Now we know that all of their experiments are based on corruption. Every time they come to power, they start earning their own money and the country goes into debt, the PTI president said.

Khan also asked the government why they ousted him when they could not run the country themselves.

Sometimes they rush to London, sometimes they say the NSC determines the prices, sometimes they go to the IMF. The nation should know the people who have been plundering the country for 30 years, the PTI president said.

The former prime minister told the crowd, “People who put this country in debt can’t solve its problems. Those who have ruined the system of the country cannot fix it”.

If I don’t worry about my country, I would ask them to stay in power for a few months. So that the whole nation can see their true faces, said the PTI President. He further added that the longer the coalition government remains in power, the more it will be exposed.

The PTI president said the current government should be allowed to govern, but the country is going bankrupt. He also predicted that inflation would rise further, given the rise in dollar prices.

He also demanded that a date for the elections be announced as soon as possible and that the assemblies be dissolved.

“The nation has awakened”

Returning to his conspiracy story, the PTI President said that the country’s elite, unfortunately, got scared and took part in the plot against him.

They deposed a prime minister of 220 million via a conspiracy. They thought the politics of PTI and Imran Khan was buried, but instead of burying PTI they woke up the nations, Khan said. “A revolution is coming and now the people, who had captured the country for 30 years, will be buried instead.”

“Their time is over, this nation has awakened,” Khan said.

“Maryam took my name with passion”

Turning to Maryam Nawaz, Khan said someone had sent him the speech given yesterday by the leader of PML-N in Sargodha.

In this speech, she took my name with such passion that I would like to say to her: Maryam, please be careful, your husband might get upset because you constantly repeat my name.”

He added that he still wonders why the Sharif family hates him as their cases were filed before he came to power.

Our problem is that big thieves go to assembly and petty thieves go to jail, Khan said, adding that when he went to jail during Musharraf’s rule, he could not spot a single big thief and could only see the petty thieves.

It is for this reason that countries like Switzerland are one of the wealthiest nations because they have strict laws, Khan said.

The former prime minister said that when Hamza and Shehbaz were to be charged, they were put in power and added that no country has a future if such people are brought to power.

For this reason, you must come out and join the Islamabad march with me, Khan said.

“Sea of ​​People”

The PTI chairman said he was seeing record numbers of people coming to Islamabad, adding that what he was doing was beyond politics.

“I can foresee a sea of ​​people storming Islamabad,” he said.

It’s not politics. It is revolution that transforms Pakistanis into a nation, Khan said. “The current government does not have the courage to make policies for the country.

The former prime minister said the ruling party would not oppose the United States because its wealth was stored overseas.

They know if they bother them [the Amerians] their wealth will be taken from them as they are from Russians, Khan said.

Date of the long march

The PTI chairman added that people have to go out for this reason with him for the Islamabad game and added that he has to decide on which day he wants people to come to Islamabad.

Before making the announcement, he asked the masses if they would stand with him despite the heat and have a passion to stand with him.

The former prime minister said that in view of the dismissal of dissident Punjab MPAs by the Election Commission of Pakistan, he called a meeting of his central committee.

We have to decide between May 25 and May 29. And the day after tomorrow, I will specify it so that you have time to prepare yourselves. You will have the date the day after tomorrow, said the president of the PTI.

He added that the “sea of ​​people” who will come to Islamabad will only ask for the dissolution of the assemblies and the date of new elections.

