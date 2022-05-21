A lawyer allied with Trump tries to protect the notes of the former chairman of the January 6 committee





John Eastman, the attorney who penned a memo claiming then-Vice President Mike Pence could nullify the 2020 election, is seeking to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining two handwritten memos from the former President Donald Trump.

In a court filing, Eastman’s attorneys said the notes contained information that Trump “believed might be useful in the anticipated litigation” and should not be given to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

They called the notes “the quintessential privileged material,” arguing that such communications are protected by solicitor-client privilege.

Eastman also asserted attorney-client privilege over 111 other documents containing communications with Trump agents or with other attorneys working on Trump’s legal team, including six people described in the filing as “conduits” to the ‘former president.

Of those six “conduits,” three were attorneys who worked for Trump’s campaign committee and the other three were members of his immediate staff, one of whom is also an attorney, the attorneys wrote.

While Dr. Eastman could (and did) communicate directly with former President Trump at times, many of his communications with the President were necessarily through these agents, they added.

Eastman’s legal team also claimed attorney-client privilege for 50 communication documents with nine clients or potential clients who sought his legal opinion “concerning the constitutional authority of the state legislatures to deal with illegality and electoral fraud”.

Their filing, first reported by Politico, says seven of those people were state lawmakers “one was a woman on the party committee [sic] and also agent of one of the legislators; and the last was a citizen coordinating briefings for state legislators.”

In January, Eastman sued the committee in federal court in California, arguing that its members improperly subpoenaed his emails from his former workplace, Chapman University.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, who presided over the case, was skeptical of many of Eastman’s privilege claims and has already ordered him to turn over more than 10,000 pages of documents to the committee.

In March, Carter ordered Eastman to deliver a draft memo to the committee under the so-called crime/fraud exception, saying it was “more likely than not” that Trump and Eastman “dishonestly conspired to hinder the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”

The memo recommended that Vice President Pence reject voters from contested states on January 6,” Carter wrote, and pushed for a strategy that knowingly violated voter count law.

Trump and Eastman “justified the plan with allegations of voter fraud, but President Trump likely knew the justification was baseless, and therefore the entire plan was illegal,” the judge said.

Eastman’s attorneys supported the election fraud allegations debunked in the latest filing, writing that his efforts on behalf of his client “were all based on the well-founded premise that illegality and fraud occurred, and that ‘Further investigation was essential to determine the true winner of the 2020 election.’

