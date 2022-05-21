Truss wants Moldova equipped to NATO standards to guard against Russia





Liz Truss The foreign minister has revealed that she wants Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova to be equipped to NATO standards to protect it against possible Russian aggression. Liz Truss said the UK was discussing this prospect with its allies, given that Vladimir Putin has been clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia. In an interview with The Telegraph, the foreign minister said the aim was to ensure that Ukraine is permanently able to defend itself, and this also applies to other vulnerable states such as Moldova, which is not a member of NATO. What is currently being worked on is a joint commission with Ukraine and Poland on upgrading Ukrainian defenses to NATO standards, she said. So we will figure out what it looks like, what Ukrainians need. The question then is how to maintain this over time? How do you ensure that there is deterrence by denial, that Ukraine is always able to defend itself, and how do you ensure that this happens? That’s what we’re working on right now. And that also applies to other vulnerable states like Moldova. Because again the threat is wider from Russia, we also have to make sure they are equipped to NATO standards. Asked if she wants to see Western weapons and intelligence provided to Moldova, Ms. Truss said: I would like to see Moldova equipped to NATO standards. This is a discussion we had with our allies. When asked if it was because Russia posed a security threat to Moldova, she replied: Absolutely. I mean, Putin has been clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia. And just because his attempts to take kyiv failed doesn’t mean he’s given up on those ambitions. The Telegraph quoted an aide as saying the NATO standard would involve alliance members providing modern equipment to replace Soviet-era equipment and providing training on how to use it. It comes as the Prime Minister spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the global response to the conflict in Ukraine. The Prime Minister spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the global response to the conflict in Ukraine (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) Boris Johnson has stressed that Finland and Sweden would be valuable additions to the NATO alliance, No 10 said, after Mr Erdogan said he opposed their joining, accusing the couple not to take a clear stance against groups that his country perceives as terrorists. A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson had encouraged the Turkish president to work with his Swedish, Finnish and NATO counterparts to address any concerns ahead of the alliance summit in Madrid in June. The leaders shared their deep concern over the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and its profound consequences for the security and stability of the Euro-Atlantic region and the wider world, Number 10 said. The spokesperson added: The Prime Minister hailed Turkey’s leading role in resolving the crisis, and they agreed to work together to unlock vital supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks and alleviate rising world food prices. The Prime Minister and President Erdogan looked forward to meeting in person as soon as possible.

