Tesla has announced the construction of a battery and electric vehicle factory in Indonesia





Tesla reportedly agreed to build a battery and electric vehicle factory in Indonesia after CEO Elon Musk met with the Southeast Asian country’s President Joko Widodo at the SpaceX launch site last weekend in Texas. Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on May 19 that the deal was done, without providing too many details. He hinted that the project could begin this year. As reported by BenarNewsthe minister said Tesla had agreed to build a battery and electric vehicle factory at an industrial complex in the Central Java province. “God willing, Tesla will enter Indonesia this year. But I can’t announce the month yet. Let’s wait, because we haven’t signed an agreement yet. How many investments are still kept secret, still pending. But it’s good stuff, big stuff.” Bahlil Lahadalia, Indonesian Minister of Investment While that sounds great, Tesla hasn’t officially confirmed the deal, so you have to take that with a grain of salt. After meeting Elon Musk on May 15, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he discussed “technology and innovation” with the billionaire entrepreneur. In a video released after the meeting, the CEO of Tesla said he was “fired” by the enthusiasm of Indonesia, adding that Tesla and SpaceX are “looking closely at potential collaboration on so many fronts.“ Indonesia has been trying to attract investment from Tesla for some years, seeking to take advantage of its position as the world’s largest nickel producer. Metal is a critical element for the cathodes of electric vehicle batteries. By 2025, the island nation has set a target for 20% of cars built in the country to be electric. This is an ambitious goal given that most of the cars Indonesia currently manufactures, around 1 million a year, are powered by internal combustion engines. The country is trying to expand its electric vehicle market, with Hyundai recently launching production of the Ioniq 5 in Indonesia, while China’s Wuling Motors is expected to manufacture small electric vehicles at its Indonesian plant later this year. Additionally, Hyundai and LG Energy Solution have begun construction of a $1.1 billion electric vehicle battery plant near the capital, Jakarta. When complete, the plant is expected to produce enough battery cells to power 150,000 electric vehicles per year. Production is expected to start in 2023.

