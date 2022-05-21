Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of having paid 40 million profits to the owner of a private news channel





Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, addressing a public rally in Sargodha, Pakistan on Thursday, accused Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan of paying 40 million rupees to the owner of a private television. channel, Salman Iqbal. Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the ousted Pakistani Prime Minister gave a sum of Rs 16 billion rupees to his friend Salman Iqbal who is also the CEO of a private news channel, reported The News International. She further stated that Imran Khan was also responsible for granting a tax deduction of Rs 10-12 billion to Salam Iqbal.

The Vice President of PML-N voiced her disapproval saying that the particular TV channel including its presenters were attacking all state institutions of Pakistan. She even called Salman Iqbal a gold smuggler and also alleged that he attacks Pakistani national institutions. Referring to several television channels in Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz said “their coverage of Imran Khan had been one-sided”, reported The News international.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim of a foreign plot against him to overthrow his government is a false story. She also shed light on alleged corruption charges against Farah Khan, the friend of Pakistan’s former first lady, Bushra Bibi, and said Pakistan’s “so-called independence march” Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) is actually a march to “save Gogi”. The wealth of Farah Khan, a close friend of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has grown exponentially under the PTI government and does not match the reported source of income. She and her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jameel exchanged millions of rupees in gifts and loans under the government of Imran Khan. Husband and wife are the alleged beneficiaries of the laundering of the black money scheme under the PTI government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2045095-pakistan-maryam-nawaz-accuses-imran-khan-of-giving-40-million-benefit-to-owner-of-private-news-channel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos