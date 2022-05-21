Wang Yi chairs foreign ministers’ dialogue between BRICS and emerging markets and developing countries

On the evening of May 19, 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the Video Dialogue of Foreign Ministers between BRICS and Emerging Markets and Developing Countries in Beijing. BRICS Foreign Ministers, including South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Frana, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Foreign Ministers Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as well as ministers from guest countries such as Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero , Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall, UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, representative of the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand is and Minister of Foreign Affairs, was present at the dialogue.

Wang Yi said that five years ago, President Xi Jinping proposed the “BRICS Plus” cooperation model, which received positive support and enthusiastic responses from all parties, enriching and enhancing the value of “BRICS”. “. In the face of the risks and challenges that are currently accumulating, it is more important than ever to strengthen solidarity and cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries. We organized for the first time the “BRICS Plus” dialogue event at the level of foreign ministers, which is of great significance to further expand cooperation between BRICS countries and other emerging markets and developing countries. development.

Wang Yi offered three suggestions:

First, we must defend multilateralism. In the face of unprecedented change and turbulence, multilateralism is the guarantee of survival for emerging markets and developing countries. The key to maintaining true multilateralism is to adhere to broad consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, to advocate openness and inclusion, and to oppose closure and exclusion. We must firmly defend the international system with the United Nations at its center, oppose the formation of “small cliques” and oppose forcing other countries to withdraw. We need to promote the global governance system to better reflect the legitimate concerns and reasonable demands of most countries, especially developing countries. Not so long ago, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Security Initiative. China is willing to work with all parties to promote the implementation of the initiative, strengthen global security governance and safeguard global peace and tranquility.

Second, we must persevere with a focus on development. Development is our common goal and the mission of global governance. We must urge the international community to prioritize development in global governance, to compose a “melody” of common development and to play a “symphony” of sustainable development. President Xi Jinping introduced the Global Development Initiative, stressing the priority of remaining committed to development and a people-centered approach, in order to pursue stronger, greener and more balanced global development. China is willing to increase investment in development cooperation, work with other countries to push forward the initiative for deep and solid progress, establish global partnerships for development, and create an international environment conducive to development. , so that development results can benefit more developing countries.

Wang Yi said that at present, the growing trend of “de-globalization” as well as the generalization of unilateral sanctions and technological barriers are having serious impacts on the economic and social development of emerging markets and developing countries. We must adhere to linkage rather than decoupling and complete the chain rather than disrupt it, so that developing countries can better integrate into the international division of labor and cooperation and share in the dividends of globalization. We must promote global governance of science and technology and enable developing countries to board the fast train of innovation and development. We need to strengthen global health governance to ensure equitable access to vaccines in developing countries and close the immunization gap.

Third, we must seek win-win cooperation. The collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries has become an irreversible trend of our times. Developing countries have become an important engine of global economic growth and a new force driving the changing international landscape, and have gradually transformed themselves from supporters of global governance into conscious promoters. In the past, developing countries united in the struggle against imperialism and colonialism to usher in a new era of independent development. Today, we must make concerted efforts to improve global governance and fight together for greater development space. We must maintain the spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance, carry out South-South cooperation on a larger scale, in a wider area and at a deeper level, strengthen the power of international discourse, the development of agendas and rule-making, and promote the development of the global governance system in a more just and reasonable direction. We should enhance the synergy between development strategies, deepen practical cooperation and seek strength in unity. We should respect each country’s development path that matches its own national conditions, promote a multipolar world, diverse civilizations and democracy in international relations, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Wang Yi said: “China will always be a member of the great family of developing countries and will always stand with other developing countries, adhere to the common values ​​of mankind of peace, development, equity , justice, democracy and freedom, and will make unremitting efforts. build a community of destiny for humanity. The “BRICS Plus” cooperation model was born for cooperation and thrives on development. More countries are welcome to join us in promoting democracy in international relations, making the world economy more inclusive and streamlining global governance, so as to create a bright and better future together.

The foreign ministers attending the dialogue thanked China for initiating and organizing the “BRICS Plus” foreign ministers’ dialogue. They said that in the face of the new challenges of the current international situation, “BRICS Plus” cooperation is of great importance. It will help promote solidarity and cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries, so that they can better play a role in international affairs, increase their representation and voice in global governance and better protect the common interests of developing countries. All parties expressed their willingness to continue to deepen strategic communication and coordination between the BRICS and emerging markets, so as to advance global governance reform in a more just and reasonable, more inclusive and democratic direction.

Foreign ministers attending the dialogue said we should support the promotion of multilateralism, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and preserve the cornerstone of the survival and prosperity of developing countries. It is necessary to adhere to solidarity and cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, to continue to strengthen cooperation in the research and development of vaccines and drugs, and to help developing countries improve their ability to fight the pandemic. There is a need to strengthen South-South cooperation, establish global partnerships for development and promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.