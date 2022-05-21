Sue Gray and Boris Johnson ‘met privately to discuss Partygate report’

Sue Gray and Boris Johnson had a private meeting to discuss her report on Partygate.



Photo: Getty/Alamy



Boris Johnson and Sue Gray had a private meeting to discuss the handling of the Partygate report, it was revealed tonight.

It is understood the meeting took place around a month ago, before the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into the parties, but after it issued its ‘update’ on the report in late January.

Despite the meeting, Number 10 insisted the Prime Minister wanted the report to be ‘completely independent’.

Mr Johnson said he would not stop Sue Gray from ‘naming and humiliating’ in her report.



Image: Getty



On Thursday, the Met closed Operation Hillman, the investigation into parties breaking the lockdown in Downing Street.

It was reported yesterday that Sue Gray was in discussions with the civil service’s human resources and legal teams because she was determined to name and blame key players in the Partygate scandal in her full report, which is to be released on next week.

Sources cited by the Telegraph said it would be ‘difficult’ for Ms Gray to publish the report without naming specific people or their roles, while others suggested she did not want to give the impression that she was “trying to hide something”.

Mr Johnson said he would not stop him from naming people.

It was also reported yesterday that named individuals will be able to read excerpts from the report ahead of its release – and may be able to challenge the findings.

It has also been suggested that the final report may contain photos of the rallies in question.

It is unclear whether the inclusion of photos was discussed at the meeting between Mr Johnson and Ms Gray.

It is also unclear who initiated the meeting.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said any hint of a ‘seam’ would make an ‘absolute mockery’ of Ms Gray’s report.

She called on Mr Johnson to resign or the Tories to oust him.

“Any puff of suture would make an absolute mockery of the report,” she said.

Ms Gray met Boris Johnson a few weeks ago.



Photo: Aliyah



“This meeting must be explained.

“Most of the country already feels betrayed by Boris Johnson.

“He has shaken public confidence and the public deserves a fully transparent and unquestionable process.

“It is a sad situation that Boris Johnson and his government are in such a crisis, he should do the right thing and step down or else Tory MPs will have to sack him.”

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said the PM needed to ‘urgently explain’ the purpose of the meeting and reiterated calls for Ms Gray’s report to be published in full ‘with all the evidence accompanying him”.

“Boris Johnson must urgently explain why he held a secret meeting with Sue Gray to discuss her report when he claimed her investigation was completely independent,” she said.

“Public confidence in the process is already depleted and people deserve to know the truth.

“He is a Prime Minister unable to take responsibility for the rotten culture he has created in Downing Street or to do what is decent.

“Sue Gray’s report must be released in its entirety and with all accompanying evidence.”