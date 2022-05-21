President meets with representatives of Papua People’s Council at Bogor Palace





First of all, we (would) like to express our appreciation and gratitude to Mr. President for responding to our request for a hearing today. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo met on Friday with representatives of the People’s Council of Papua (MRP) and the People’s Council of West Papua at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, to discuss the creation of new autonomous regions in Papua . In a virtual statement, accessible from Jakarta on Friday, Jayapura District Chief Mathius Awoitauw, who represented the delegation, welcomed the meeting with the president. “First of all, we (would like to) express our appreciation and gratitude to Mr. President for responding to our request for a hearing today,” Awoitauw said. The meeting was held to clarify conflicting information on the implementation of the Special Autonomy Act No. 2 of 2021 in the province of Papua, which also includes new autonomous regions. Related News: Papua District Chiefs Support Establishment of Pegunungan Tengah Province In the province of Papua, the new autonomous regions include South Papua, Central Papua and Central Papua. He said the project of forming new autonomous regions is the pure aspiration of the Papuan people for which they have been fighting for a long time. For example, the people of South Papua have been fighting for their aspirations for 20 years. “So it’s not something that emerged suddenly. But it’s the pure aspiration of the people of South Papua, Tabi, Saereri, La Pago and Mee Pago,” he added. He said the aspiration was driven by the idea of ​​customary territories, not street protests. The people of Papua hope that the creation of new self-governing regions will accelerate efforts to promote the well-being of the people in Papua and West Papua. He said the Special Home Rule Act binds the entire community of Papua and provides legal certainty for customary communities to manage their spaces according to the seven customary regions of Papua. Related News: Minister Mahfud reiterates President’s focus on Papua and West Papua

