China calls for unity of BRICS countries to enhance everyone’s security





In a video address at the opening session of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said BRICS countries should inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a turbulent time. and transformation. The meeting took place amid a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia–Ukraine conflict that lasted almost three months. Xi warns against seeking one’s own safety at the expense of that of others Noting that “factors of instability, uncertainty and insecurity” are increasing in the international situation, President Xi said BRICS countries should enhance political mutual trust and security cooperation, maintain communication and close coordination on the main international and regional problems, respecting each other’s fundamental interests. and major concerns, and respect each other’s sovereignty, security and development interests. “History and reality tell us that seeking one’s own safety at the expense of that of others will only create new tensions and new risks,” Xi said. The BRICS countries, which he described as a “positive, inspiring and constructive force” in the international community, must oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject the Cold War mentality and block confrontation, and work together to build a global community of security for all, he said. Xi reiterated the Global Security Initiative (GSI) he introduced last month, which upholds a commitment to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and joint efforts to maintain peace and security in the world. The GSI calls for the rejection of Cold War mentality, unilateralism, group politics and bloc confrontation. It calls for taking seriously the legitimate security concerns of all countries, upholding the principle of indivisible security, and opposing the pursuit of one’s own security at the expense of the security of others. China holds the rotating BRICS presidency this year. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers via video link on Thursday, which was attended by South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister frank charlesRussian foreign minister Sergei Lavrovand Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The diplomats exchanged views on issues related to Ukraine and Afghanistan. Enlarge the “cake” of cooperation Despite rising instability, uncertainty and insecurity, “peace and development remain the unchanging theme of the times, the aspiration of people in all countries for a better life remains unchanged, and the The international community’s historic mission of seeking solidarity and win-win cooperation remains unchanged,” Xi said in his remarks. Development is a common task for emerging markets and developing countries, he said, adding that it is more important than ever for emerging markets and developing countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation. He called on the BRICS countries to engage in dialogue and exchanges with more emerging markets and developing countries to enhance mutual understanding and trust, strengthen cooperative ties and deepen the convergence of interests, way to expand the cake of cooperation and to force progress stronger. Wang said all parties should deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, seek strength through unity, and be more open and inclusive. All parties agreed to fully implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, better benefit people in developing countries and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. The five BRICS countries represent more than 26% of the world’s landmass, 42% of the world’s population and about a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). The diplomats voiced their support for advancing the BRICS expansion process and indicated that further discussions would take place on this issue. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-05-20/China-calls-for-unity-among-BRICS-nations-to-boost-security-for-all-1abP5KQuBgY/index.html Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRDINzX7AGk SOURCECGTN

