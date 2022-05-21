Why is Modi the only Prime Minister haunted by the ghost of Nehrus?

Narendra Modi was a fourteen-year-old boy when Jawaharlal Nehru died in 1964. He therefore had no reason to understand how Nehru governed India, no idea of ​​the fundamental challenges he faced as the country’s first prime minister, nor of his main strengths and weaknesses as a leader and as an individual.

Nehrus’ early years as prime minister were spent in the shadow of partition. The arrival of millions of refugees from Pakistan, seeking both shelter and rehabilitation, has strained an already impoverished and insecure nation. Thanks to World War II, the national economy was already in shambles.

How did Nehru deal with these challenges? Young Narendra Modi probably had no idea.

Any appreciation Modi might have had for Nehrus’s works was probably further crippled by a lack of proper schooling. From what we know, the difficult family circumstances forced the young Modi to make a living selling tea with his father at the train station. By the time he began to wield political power as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, the ghost of Nehrus had lain dormant for 37 years and was apparently well past his prime.

Why Mod?

Of course, for a ghost, 37 is a very appropriate age to start a career as a troublemaker. In our childhood, we heard many stories in Bengali of the ghost of Lord Clives or the ghost of Lord Wellesley haunting the old mansions of Calcutta. But the question remains, why should the ghost of Nehrus choose Narendra Modi and no one else?

After all, he had several potential topics to grapple with over the years, each of which was no less important as prime minister in his day than Modi is today.

There have been six non-Congress, non-BJP prime ministers to govern India before Modi. They are Morarji Desai, Chaudhary Charan Singh, VP Singh, Chandra Shekhar Singh, IK Gujral and HD Deve Gowda. One could even include PV Narasimha Rao (1991-96) in the list.

Although Rao belonged to Congress, he was known to be an eyesore to Nehrus’ heirs, notably his widowed grandson Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, who was then preparing to become the grand old party’s godmother.

The ghost of Nehrus, strangely enough, even spared Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India’s only other BJP prime minister, who ruled from 1998 to 2004. On the contrary, Vajpayee rarely missed an opportunity to fondly remember his days with Nehru . At that time, he was a rising Jana Sangh politician who eventually became the party MP in the Second Lok Sabha (1957-1962) from Balrampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

After the massive dent in Nehrus’ image following India’s defeat by China in 1962, Vajpayee became a vocal critic. Even so, the political criticism did not degenerate into personal disrespect for the man.

This is what Vajpayee said when Nehrus died: Bharat Mata is grief-stricken today, she lost her favorite prince. Humanity is sad today to have lost its faithful. Peace is agitated today, its protector is no more. The oppressed have lost their refuge. The ordinary man has lost the light in his eyes. The curtain has fallen… In the Ramayana, Maharashi Valmiki said of Lord Rama that he had brought together the impossible. In the life of Panditji we see a glimpse of what the great poet said. Follower of peace and yet harbinger of revolution, follower of non-violence but advocating all weapons to defend freedom and honor.

All of this naturally evokes simple curiosity: why is Modi baiting Nehru with such pathological fervour? Modi is unlikely to force us to respond. All we can do is risk a few guesses instead.

A myriad of differences

First, the ideological hiatus between Nehru and Modi is total. Modi may have no academic knowledge of Nehruvian India, but as an RSS pracharak (i.e., propagandist) since his youth, he drank the anti-Congress kool-aid, which considers the party as the main obstacle to transforming India into a Hindu Rashtra on the model of Islamic Pakistan.

And, of course, the linchpin of Congress was Pandit Nehru, for whom India’s commitment to secularism was simply non-negotiable. So much so that he did not find it necessary to incorporate this obvious commitment into the constitution of India. The general orientation of the document would take care of that, Nehru was sure.

Second, there is a huge intellectual disparity between the two. I have the feeling that Modi suffers from an inferiority complex. How else to explain the drama that surrounds Modis’ university education, or lack thereof?

For a democratically chosen leader with such a broad mandate, possession of a university degree should hardly matter. And yet, witness the drama that has been played out in the public domain to fabricate a fake Delhi University Masters Degree in Political Science in his name. Not only did the prank draw unnecessary attention to Modis’ upbringing, it also tarnished his image.

Compared to Modi, Nehru was a genius. He wrote five books, Letters from a father to his daughter (1929), Glimpses of world history (1934), An autobiography (1936), The discovery of India (1946) and Letters for a nation: from Jawaharlal Nehru to his main ministers 1947-1963 (available in four volumes, edited by G Parthasarathi). The scholarship, intellectual flexibility and catholicity of spirit they embody are the envy of even the most accomplished scholars.

Nehrus’ interactions with the intellectual luminaries of his time, figures like Rabindranath Tagore, Albert Einstein, Bertrand Russell, Romain Roland, among many others, are also well documented.

The third point of divergence can be attributed to the insolence of Modis as opposed to the sophistication of Nehrus. Modis’ public speeches often taunt and ridicule those who ruled India before him. Suddenly, it annihilates its predecessors, as if nothing worthwhile had happened in the last 70 years. Curiously, this infantile dismissal even includes the Vajpayee years, although Modi is careful not to refer to him by name.

Unlike Modi, Nehru had to deal with all kinds of political power, both within his party and in the opposition. His equanimity in doing so was quintessential, and perhaps best demonstrated in his manipulation of the mercurial VK Krishna Menon. Anyone who has read Jairam Ramesh’s biography of Menon would appreciate Nehrus’ patience and poise. It should also be remembered that his first cabinet included personalities with diametrically opposed policies.

On the one hand, there was someone like Hindu leader Mahasabha Syamaprasad Mukherjee, among the founding figures of Hindu rights, on the other, someone like Scheduled Caste Federation leader BR Ambedkar, whose views on Hindu law reform were even more radical than Nehrus.

The fourth dissonance concerns the contradictory orientations towards science and rationality. Nehru went to great lengths to emphasize and promote a scientific temperament. Today, under Modi, this term and what it stands for is a matter of ridicule.

Pride in past achievements is certainly natural, but attributing all great scientific achievements to ancient Indians, i.e. Hindus, whether in plastic surgery, remote sensing, computer technology or even keys USB, is just nonsense.

One only has to travel abroad to find out how much laughter such claims bring, except of course for the Modis NRI cheerleaders.

Liberalism vs Illiberalism

The fifth difference is between the liberalism of Nehrus and the illiberalism of Modis. Since the question is subjective, its answer cannot be objective. Evidence from films produced during both eras is suggestive as films often reflect the social atmosphere better than other forms of media.

Having worked on films from the 1950s and 1960s, I can say that it would be unthinkable for the Nehruvian state to endorse a film like The Kashmir Files.

Most riot situations, or factors that lead to a mass exodus under duress, are full of horrific stories. Fiction is a particularly powerful medium through which this pain is commemorated and addressed, as the works of Saadat Hasan Manto, Khushwant Singh, Bhisham Sahni and many others have shown us.

Filmmakers and historians are also responsible for telling these stories. But the one entity that should firmly maintain its distance from such activities is the state. In the interest of societal harmony, it should rather rise above partisan politics, and above all be careful not to promote the commercial interests of authors and filmmakers, whatever their ideological color.

For example, should the state spread stories of how the Bengali Hindus of Sylhet faced mainstream ethno-religious anger twice in their lifetime? If the first was in the hands of the Sylheti Muslims whom they fled, the second was in Shillong in the hands of the majority Khasi.

Following the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985, the demands of the All Assam Students’ Union became the demands of the Khasi Students’ Union. Their now common demand was that all foreigners leave. But there was a hierarchy of hatred: first the Bengalis, then the Nepalese (of Indian origin) and finally the Biharis. Soon Shillong’s cosmopolitanism was in tatters.

History teaches us that politicians try to perpetuate their reign willy-nilly. In times of excess, such strategies can end up doing significant damage to the body politic. I fear we are at such a time. We are destroying the very idea of ​​India on which the whole fabric of the Indian state rests. This idea is inscribed in its constitutional imagination, whose three central pillars are secularism, federalism and pluralism.

Modi in history

If Modi wants posterity to remember him as a great Prime Minister, he cannot ignore this little piece of advice from this unknown Indian. Let him notice that Nehru was an assemblage of ideas. By attacking the man, Modi is attacking this assembly, and in doing so he runs the risk of destroying what we are proud of as Indians.

May Narendra Modi understand that in history books it is about him that the chapters will be written, not the RSS. The latter could celebrate their next centenary pompously and remain influential for another 100 years, but no separate chapter will be devoted to them.

They will only appear in the context of the prime ministers of India. The ball is therefore entirely in Modis’ court.

Partha S Ghosh is a senior researcher at the Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi.

This article first appeared in Dhaka Grandstand.