



Former Prime Minister Imran Khan mocks Maryam Nawaz in Multan Jalsa!

The PTI Chairman’s latest remarks add to a new political low in Pakistan’s history.

“The way you (Maryam Nawaz) passionately take my name in your speech, be careful, it might upset your husband (Muhammad Safdar Awan), Imran Khan said at the rally of PTI supporters in Multan on Friday night.

Read more: Assemblies must be dissolved, declaring immediate elections – Imran Khan

Calling political opponents names is the worst new trend the nation has seen in recent months.

It was the other day when PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz called the PTI President Fitna while addressing a public rally in Sargodha.

For many netizens, including journalists and politicians, Imran Khan’s comments came off as derogatory and did not sit well with the former official to stoop so low.

Imran Khan says Maryam Nawaz’s husband might get upset because she talks about him with so much emotion.

He knows he can get away with sexism and innuendo with impunity, so he’s a repeat offender. pic.twitter.com/enuWbaJZBr

— Amber Rahim Shamsi (@AmberRShamsi) May 20, 2022

Imran Khan’s comments about Maryam Nawaz Sharif are not only repugnant, they are dangerous. The message it sends to men and boys is that personal attacks on women are okay. That women do not deserve respect, dignity and power.

— Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) May 20, 2022

Imran Khan, the misogynists’ remarks against Maryam Nawaz were vulgar and cheap. Women in Pakistan cannot feel safe with such men. He once said that men aren’t robots, so they could rape women because of their dresses. nowadays.

— Jawad Ahmad (@jawadahmadone) May 20, 2022

Imran Khan’s comment on Maryam Nawaz is in very bad taste, something he should never have said about anyone. And I condemn it without resorting to anything.

— Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) May 20, 2022

The words used for Maryam Nawaz by Imran Khan, are a true reflection of the struggle, anxiety and filth faced by working women in this society. #MaryamNawaz #ImranKhan #MaryamNawazSharif @MaryamNSharif @ImranKhanPTI

— Madiha Abid Ali (@MadihaAbidAli) May 20, 2022

The despicable language that Imran Khan used to @MaryamNSharif is downright disgusting and is an example of the kind of filth that PTI and their managers have brought into the mainstream of Pakistani politics. Imran Khan and his followers remain devoid of any basic sense of decency.

— Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) May 20, 2022

Imran Khan’s remarks against @MaryamNSharif are not only disgusting and disrespectful, but also give us a glimpse into the mind of an arrogant, self-centered man, who knows no boundaries, respects no one, cheats on women and is determined to poison an entire generation of young Pakistanis.

— Syed Ali Musa Gillani (@SyedMusaGillani) May 20, 2022

That’s low, even at its own level! pic.twitter.com/nYfeXsT69r

-Syed Talat Hussain (TalatHussain12) May 20, 2022

No ball pic.twitter.com/nXJILMQDnw

– Shafaat Ali (amiamshafaatali) May 20, 2022

PML-N management’s reactions also appeared on the Twitter timeline in between all the chaos.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 20, 2022

Even outside of politics, @MaryamNSharif gave strength to every Pakistani girl, showed the true meaning of resilience, righteousness and courage. No sexist remark can snatch this award.#_____

— Sania Ashiq (@SaniaAshiq) May 20

Simply disgusting. Using degrading language and new low even by Pakistani standards. Makes it clear that IK is rocked by massive support from Maryams nationwide pic.twitter.com/5AhaGx63k0

— Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) May 20, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oyeyeah.com/news/imran-khan-taunts-maryam-nawaz-at-multan-jalsa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos