Boris Johnson among dozens at No 10 named in crucial Partygate report

Boris Johnson is among dozens of Downing Street figures who have been warned they will be named in Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into the Partygate scandal.

The individuals have been given a Sunday evening deadline to challenge the Whitehall mandarins’ account of their involvement, with sources close to the investigation team saying any serious objections could delay publication beyond the date originally planned next week.

No 10 staff are said to have been devastated by the prospect of public exposure and possible disciplinary action, which could affect those who escaped fines as part of the Metropolitan Police investigation into breaches of the lockdown that ended on Thursday.

Letters were said to have been sent by Ms Grays’ team on Friday to around 30 people: mainly those to be named in the report, but others are also included and asked to confirm they accept the account of the incidents in which they were involved.

However, they are not told what conclusions Ms Gray reached in the crucial section of the document, in which she is expected to deliver her verdict on lapses in leadership and judgment, as well as the drinking culture at Downing Street.

The team of senior officials is prepared for the possibility of individuals bringing in lawyers to challenge the narrative presented in its report, which could potentially introduce a delay of several weeks.

The idea that it will be released on Monday or Tuesday is based on everything falling into place at the right time, a source close to the Gray team said.

An official who received a letter said The Independent that the message had increased tension among staff in the days leading up to the release of the report which was originally due to be published in January but delayed at the last minute by the launch of the police investigation.

No 10 insiders fear that a very detailed depiction of individual events could see junior staff unmasked through a jigsaw process of deduction and gossip, harming their future careers.

And there were concerns about the possibility of photos being included in the document. Ms Gray has handed over more than 300 images to police, some of which purport to show individuals drinking and dancing or in party attire.

A source said The Independent that, even if the faces are pixelated, it would be easy to identify the individuals, which would be grossly unfair to junior staff who believed they had their boss’s blessing.

However, it is unclear whether the report will include images, with suggestions that all images will be used to illustrate factual matters such as room size and layout, rather than displaying scenes of rejoicing.

Ms Gray is expected to focus her sharpest analysis on senior executives, with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case likely to face criticism despite avoiding fines during the police investigation.

While Operation Mets Hillman has focused on criminal breaches of lockdown rules, Ms Grays’ mission also covers appropriate behavior in the workplace and the leadership shown by senior managers.

It is understood that details of the police investigation, including the names of those fined and the specific reason for each fixed penalty notice, were not passed on by the police to the Gray team. Insiders said they only had the information made public by the Met, although that did not cause any problems in completing the report.

Some junior employees fear being disciplined even though they are not named in the report.

This whole process took months and destroyed some people’s sanity, an official saidThe Independent.There is despair that it is over, but people are also terrified. Photos shared via WhatsApp were, some fined officials said, a key reason why younger female employees seemed disproportionately likely to be fined for attending the same events as their senior male counterparts.

Dave Penman, the head of the FDA public service union, said The Independent that the devastating stress of recent months had played a role in a higher than usual turnover of No 10 personnel.

Politicians operate in the public domain but civil servants are unaccustomed to the glare of publicity and some of them would be unable to do their jobs if identified, Mr Penman said.

Some are afraid of being scapegoats. Being named in this report could be decisive for their careers, even if they have left the public service. Given the public outcry over this, it could cause problems with employers.

Some officials will have decided to take their police fine and keep their heads down, whether they felt it was justified or not. But with the Sue Gray report, they risk being named or having disciplinary proceedings.

To be under this level of scrutiny and pressure has been devastating and it is why many people have left Downing Street. They wanted out.

Ms Gray and her team will be working over the weekend to finalize the report with the hope of delivering it to Downing Street early next week. Mr Johnson has promised to publish it as soon as possible and then address MPs in the Commons.

His spokesman said No 10 intended to publish the report in the form presented by the senior official, although data protection rules may impose certain redactions to protect the privacy of individuals.

In his first public remarks on the Partygate scandal since the Met concluded its investigation with a total of 126 fines, the Prime Minister said the content of the report was entirely due to Ms Gray.

Mr Johnson, who has only been fined once for a birthday party in 2020, insisted No 10 would not put pressure on her to remove the names from the document, telling reporters: It’s all up to Sue Gray and I can’t wait to see what she has to say, and fingers crossed it’ll be next week soon.