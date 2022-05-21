JAKARTA: Long lines of trucks attempting to unload palm fruits have formed outside Indonesian processing plants this week, illustrating the rising cost of a palm oil export ban by the world’s largest producer.

Trucks were stuck for days as palm oil storage neared capacity and, with prices for local crops falling by 70%, farmers took to the streets to demand a change in Politics.

President Joko Widodo has now agreed to lift the export ban, despite an attempt to flood the local market with palm oil which failed to bring the price of cooking oil down to a target governmental.

“Ultimately, a growing awareness that the export ban was beginning to hurt palm oil producers without benefiting end consumers caused the reversal,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at OCBC Bank. in Singapore, in a note.

A palm oil producer in West Sulawesi told Reuters that trucks in his area had been stuck for days as farmers desperately tried to limit losses, bypassed officers and unloaded their harvest.

“But the factory gives priority to its partners, so the number of non-partner farmers increases and waits in a long queue,” said Irfan, who uses a single name.

The pain caused to farmers comes after a series of policy changes aimed at containing soaring prices for palm oil, a staple food for Indonesian families.

Jokowi, as the president is known, imposed the export ban, saying the need for affordable food outweighed income concerns.

The president then justified the end of the export ban by arguing that cooking oil prices are expected to drop in the coming weeks. On Friday, his government again destabilized the markets by announcing a requirement for domestic sales to ensure the country’s supply.

DAMAGE TO BUSINESS RELATIONSHIPS?

The cost of the export ban has been estimated by the government at $400 million a month in lost revenue for the state, but there are also questions about the longer-term damage in the eyes of trading partners. Indonesia.

India, the world’s biggest buyer of palm oil, previously bought two-thirds of its supplies from Indonesia, but has started buying more from Malaysia and Thailand.

“We suffered losses this month as shipments from Indonesia could not land due to the ban. We bought from other suppliers at a higher price,” said a palm oil buyer based in Mumbai.

A Bangladesh-based vegetable oil refiner also expressed frustration with Indonesian flip flops.

“Indonesia was our main supplier with a market share of over 80%. But we will reduce reliance even if Indonesia removes all restrictions,” the Dhaka-based refiner said.

Pakistan, another big buyer, was also looking to balance its suppliers, including the world’s second largest producer, Malaysia.

“Pakistan would like to buy more from Malaysia, but they don’t have enough stocks,” said Rasheed JanMohd, chairman of the Edible Oil Refiners Association of Pakistan.

Malaysia’s Minister of Plantation and Commodity Industries, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said in a May 10 interview that some importing countries had sought to increase supplies of Malaysian palm oil.

Still, Julian McGill, head of Southeast Asia at LMC International, said importers were unlikely to cut themselves off from Indonesia.

“When Indonesia re-enters the market, as a distress seller of large stocks that have accumulated during the export ban, it should find plenty of buyers,” he said.

(Additional reporting by Zahra Matarani and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta and Mei Mei Chu in Kuala Lumpur; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Nick Macfie)