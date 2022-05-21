Turkey, Colombia sign joint statement on strategic cooperation – Xinhua





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez attend a joint press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, May 20, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque Marquez signed Friday a joint statement on strategic cooperation and partnership. (Xinhua) ISTANBUL, May 20 (Xinhua) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque Marquez on Friday signed a joint statement on strategic cooperation and partnership. “We have elevated relations between our countries to the level of strategic partnership with this joint statement,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Duque after the signing ceremony in Istanbul. Colombia is Turkey’s second largest trading partner in Latin America after Brazil, with more than $2 billion in trade volume in 2021, he said, adding that the two countries aim to reach $5 billion. trade dollars in the future by exploiting mutual investment opportunities. “We are also working to improve our cooperation in many areas such as the defense industry, health, tourism, agriculture and migration,” Erdogan noted. Duque, for his part, stressed the importance of cooperation with Turkey to fight illegal immigration and deal with large waves of immigration, from which both countries have long suffered. Colombia hosts the largest number of immigrants in Latin America and the Caribbean region, the Colombian leader said. Turkey, meanwhile, is home to nearly 4 million Syrian refugees. During their meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on topical regional and international issues, including the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, according to the Turkish presidential office. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (1st R) and Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez (2nd R) sign a joint declaration in Istanbul, Turkey, May 20, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque Marquez have signed a joint declaration on strategic cooperation and partnership on Friday. (Xinhua) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez attend a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, May 20, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his visiting Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque Marquez attended signed a joint declaration on cooperation and partnership on Friday. (Xinhua)

