Bright and casual: 6 takeaways from Imran Khan’s post-PM wardrobe – Style





It’s not every day that a politician ups their fashion game, so Imran’s style change grabs our attention.

It is often said that a bad breakup can lead to a radical metamorphosis. And while we can’t definitively tie Imran Khan’s wardrobe changes to any particular reason, the timing has us wondering if he had to do something with his ousting as prime minister.

Naya Pakistan may have come to an abrupt halt, but the new Imran opts for bright colors, funky shoes and, of course, jazzy sunglasses that he’s not afraid to wear indoors as well.

Regardless of whether it’s done to exude swag, confidence, or just a more laid-back approach to his appearance (although we’re not buying it!), here are some styling cues from Imran’s new look:

keep it casual

Fashion says a lot about a person’s personality and while his edgy speeches might not indicate it, Imran’s photos shared by his social media team make us think he’s taking it all on” I don’t have the responsibility of the entire nation on my shoulders role in one stride.

His take on athleisure includes more casual shirts, sneakers and sweatpants, replacing the crisp, formal look of the kameez shalwar vest.

Yes, this isn’t the first time Imran has been seen in casual sportswear, but that mermaid red American Eagle polo shirt on the podcast with Junaid Akram, Muzamil Hasan and Talha Ahad was not something he was wearing. had been spotted for a while. . This may have marked the start of many fashion statements he’s ready to make (we hope!).

A little color never hurt anyone

When we think of Imran, an image of him in a pristine white shalwar kameez with a black waistcoat and leather Peshawari chappals comes to mind. But in a change of political and sartorial events, Imran was seen experimenting with harmless colors, but colors nonetheless. It was spotted in shades of blue, more grey, green, red and khaki.

Since young people and women (it’s true and you know it) make up a large part of her fan base, a pop of color in her wardrobe will only enhance her appeal to them.

Side note: Seeing Imran in a red polo shirt or monotone green shalwar kameez makes us wonder if he’s taken “I Could Be Any Color You Like” seriously, a trending song on TikTok and Instagram.

Do not waste time on vests

Less than four years ago, as Prime Minister-in-waiting, Imran Khan was no waistcoat man. An employee of the National Assembly had to lend him the vest for his photo.

The story goes that Imran was taken to a room in the Hall of Deputies for taking the photo for his official card. Usually MPs take their official photos wearing a coat or waistcoat, but Imran was dressed in a plain white suit. He then asked the official photographer Zafar Sultan to give him his vest and the photographer kindly handed it over.

Imran returned the vest after the photo was taken, but the garment has become a staple in his premier wardrobe.

Now that he has become the president of the PTI again and is doing what he does best, which is to rally a large number of people with his catchy speeches, Imran seems to be more interested in the kameez shalwar basic than formal shalwars paired with matching waistcoats. Not that we’re complaining; her casual outfit also makes us want to choose comfort over formalities!

We spotted a sage green waistcoat at his Abbottabad rally, so he hasn’t completely ditched the look (or the prime minister’s role, for that matter).

Throw some shade

Ray-Bans and Imran date back to his early days in cricket. While as an athlete he experimented with different styles, in his political career we mostly spotted one style: the Blaze Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses in Tortoise Brown Gradient.

The laid-back Imran seems to be sporting new shades, and more importantly, he’s not afraid to rock star and wear them indoors. So the next time someone asks you why you wear sunglasses even if there is no sun, tell them if Imran can wear them indoors and post on social media, you also.

New shoes, who say?

Do you remember this song?

“…hey, I put on new shoes and everyone is smiling, it’s so inviting”

Call it Quetta chappal, Peshawari chappal, Dera chappal or Kohati chappal, you know that Imran Khan played a big role in increasing the demand for shoes.

The plain leather ones may have been the claim to fame, but now we’re noticing a more pair of kicks on him.

Although a light pistachio green shalwar kameez doesn’t go with the base color of her shoes, we appreciate the rust-colored embroidered shoes. The sporty embroidery on this classic style is a definite yes for us!

Even though he is experimenting, we can say that Imran is still quite faithful to his collection of plain leather chappals. But just changing a few things here and there is highly appreciated.

Glow from within or strict skincare regimen?

They say being a politician is a stressful job and anyone who is stressed gets uninvited visitors from time to time in the form of acne. Imran’s clear and glowing skin makes us wonder if he has a skincare regime that people don’t know about. And if so, can he take advantage of one of his many rallies to tell us about it?

What we wouldn’t give to see a Vogue style skincare tutorial from her!

Not that you’re expecting a rack full of serums, night creams, cleansers or moisturizers, but it would be nice to know the secret to your clear, acne-free and almost pigment-free skin (which you can spot from any way).

The changes to amp up Imran’s fashion game are admittedly small but noticeable, so whoever is behind her recent looks, we appreciate you and your efforts.

If you were to follow Imran Khan’s current style, which item would you add to cart?

