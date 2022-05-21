Opinion: Economic signals, Jokowi’s visit to the United States

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA- President Jokowi some time ago traveled to the United States to attend a special US-ASEAN Summit (Summit). It is not limited to the maintenance of multilateral relations, there is a desire for Indonesia to obtain capital to increase the production of domestic needs.

This visit is of strategic importance from a bilateral, regional and global perspective and offers real practical benefits to Indonesia. Bilaterally, united states of america is Indonesia’s third largest trading partner after China and Japan. These numbers tend to increase year on year and are expected to continue to increase in the years to come.

With a population of 250 million and a rapidly growing middle class, Indonesia is a country with great potential for US trade and investment. Based on data from the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), the investment value of the United States this year, through May 2022, was US$65.76 million with a total number of projects 261. In 2021, investments from the United States will reach 2.5 billion US dollars. , a significant increase from 2020.

We know that when it comes to investment, the government cannot invest alone because of budget constraints. Of the total investment needs of nearly Rp 6 trillion, the government can only provide Rp 497 trillion. The rest is thrown to state-owned enterprises and the private sector. Thus, the President met with several well-known American companies and investors such as Google, Tesla, Qualcomm, Boeing, Air Products, Chevron, Marriot and ConocoPhillips, in order to strengthen the strategic aspects of the investment.

Several important reasons such as the departure of oil and gas contractors leaving the commercial commitments that have been made with the government are actually a unique phenomenon, in which investment is considered economically unattractive. One of them is due to the age of the existing wells which are old (mature) so that the natural production has greatly decreased.

The European oil and gas industry giant has seriously started to change its vision and mission as an oil and gas company to an energy company to adapt to diversification and transformation towards environmentally friendly energy . During this time, several giants of the American oil and gas industry began to be selective in the management of oil and gas activities. Not to mention that the US government assesses its strategic partner countries to place its commercial capital. Additionally, the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war has made the US government very cautious.

Since 2016, the ASEAN Economic Community has united more than 600 million people from 10 ASEAN countries into a single market, while the United States, with 320 million people, is a large market for Indonesian export products, such as textiles and textile products, rubber, fish and furniture.

To visit President Jokowi to a number of countries sent a message that Indonesia wants to be good friends with all countries, including countries that seem to compete with each other. Regionally, the United States and Indonesia are partners in efforts to maintain stability in the Asia-Pacific.

Currently, the region is the engine of global economic growth. The South China Sea, for example, is a route for US$5.3 trillion in global trade, including US$1.2 trillion in US trade.

Under the administration of President Joe Biden, the Indonesian government must understand that the current American economic philosophy is based on the economic understanding of the Democratic Party, namely that the government must actively intervene in the regulation of the economy because the market does not failed to overcome various problems. such as inflation, unemployment, poverty, international balance of payments deficits, etc. If left to the market alone, these various economic problems cannot be solved.

Indonesia needs to review the benefits of products and the ability to produce them in important sectors such as textiles, tourism, agriculture, plantations, fisheries, technology, creative industries and energy. Indonesia can focus on improving the quality of human resources and the incentives for small and medium enterprises to develop entrepreneurial activities and create jobs.

Implementing policies such as rooting out corruption, legal certainty and efficient bureaucracy can create and encourage a positive and fair investment climate for domestic and international investors and Indonesian workers.

This is expected to shift Indonesia’s dependence from the sources of economic growth that are mainly driven by the consumer economy to a productive economy.

If Indonesia is still a commodity producer, it may fall into the trap of middle-income countries and find it difficult to emerge from it to become a fairly developed developing country or a developed country. So it would be useless for the president’s success to bring huge investments, but the track does not imply that the investment path will be fine.





