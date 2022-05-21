Imran Khan called for ‘sexist and misogynistic comments’ on Maryam Nawaz at rally in Multan





After Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reprehensible comment against Pakistani Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz during her rally in Multan, politicians, journalists and members of civil society criticized Khan for his “sexist and misogynistic” remarks. statement, local media reported.

Addressing the Multan gathering, Imran Khan citing the Nawaz gathering in Sargodha said: “In that speech she spoke my name with such passion that I would like to tell her, Maryam, please, be careful, your husband might get upset because you were constantly repeating my name.” Following his comment, many politicians, journalists and members of civil society voiced their strong disapproval on social media, Geo News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also happens to be Nawaz’s paternal uncle, expressed strong disapproval of Imran Khan’s statement and said the entire nation, especially women , should strongly condemn the “deplorable language used against the nation’s daughter Maryam Nawaz.”

“Your crimes against the country and the nation cannot be hidden under your humble humor. How could those who cannot respect the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) respect the honor of mothers, sisters and daughters “, tweeted Sharif.

“Imran is the first person in history to fall into this abyss of rudeness as the leader of a party. His party came out to make a nation but spoiled the morals of the people instead. To Allah we belong and to Him we will belong back,” he added.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s sexist comment, former President Asif Ali Zardari said he condemned the derogatory language used by the PTI chairman, Geo News reported. “Those who have mothers and sisters at home do not use such language against other women,” said the PPP co-chair. “Please don’t stoop so low in the name of politics.

“He added that every person’s mother, sister and daughter are worthy of respect and that was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s message to the nation.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking to Twitter, also condemned Khan’s statement and said the coalition government was trying to save Pakistan’s mothers and daughters from “this evil”.

“These are the same people who want to silence female journalists by calling them sell-outs when they criticize their parties),” Geo News quoted Aurangzeb as saying.

