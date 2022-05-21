Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, becomes a French citizen | News | DW





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, has been granted French citizenship. The French Ministry of Justice told the AFP news agency that it had obtained French nationality on Wednesday, adding that “this decision concerns only Mr. Stanley Johnson and does not extend to his descendants”. Speaking in French in an interview with BFM TVthe 81-year-old said he was “very happy” and gaining citizenship allowed him to “claim part of my identity”. He applied for nationality at the French consulate in London last November. “I will always be European, that’s for sure,” Stanley Johnson told RTL radio in December 2020, adding, “It’s not about becoming French. If I understood correctly, I’m French.” Stanley Johnson and Brexit Stanley Johnson was a member of the European Parliament, worked for the European Commission and voted to remain in the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum, while his son Boris led the leave movement. He applied for French citizenship in December 2020 before the UK left the European Union. He has since said he got Brexit wrong, writing in the The telegraph of the day that Ukraine made him rethink his position because of “the naivety of our European neighbors in their management of this crisis”. According to the EU’s statistical agency, Eurostat, around 3,100 Britons acquired French citizenship in 2020, making France the second most popular choice for Britons after Germany. Johnson’s mother was born in France, and he also reportedly made a declaration of French nationality, Le Figaro reported. Britons do not have to renounce their British nationality when they become French citizens. AFP contributed to this report

