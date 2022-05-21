Australians vote to determine future of Conservative government

Polling stations have opened across Australia for voters to decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Conservative government will defy the odds and rule for a fourth three-year term.

CANBERRA, Australia – Polling stations opened across Australia on Saturday for voters to decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Conservative government will defy the odds and rule for a fourth three-year term.

Opposition leader Anthony Albaneses of the centre-left Labor party is one of the favorites to win his first election since 2007.

But Morrison defied opinion polls in 2019 by leading his coalition to a narrow victory.

His coalition holds the narrowest of 76-seat majorities in the 151-seat House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to form a government.

The two leaders will campaign in Melbourne on Saturday before casting their ballots in their hometown of Sydney.

The first polling stations will close on the east coast of the country at 6 p.m. local time (0800 GMT). The west coast is two hours behind.

Due to the pandemic, more than 48% of Australia’s 17 million voters voted early or requested postal votes, which will likely slow the count.

Voting is compulsory for adult citizens and 92% of registered voters voted in the last election.

Early voting for travel or work reasons began two weeks ago and the Australian Electoral Commission will continue to collect postal votes for another two weeks.

On Friday, the government changed regulations to allow people recently infected with COVID-19 to vote by phone.

Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said more than 7,000 polling stations opened as planned and on time across Australia despite 15% of election workers falling ill this week with COVID-19 and influenza.

Albanese said he believed Morrison would have called the election last weekend as the Australian prime minister is due for a summit in Tokyo on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If we get a clear result today, whoever is prime minister will be on a plane to Tokyo on Monday, not ideal, I must say, immediately after a campaign, Albanese said.

Analysts said Morrison had left the election until the last date available to him to give himself more time to reduce Labour’s lead in the opinion polls.

Labor promises more spending on child and elderly care. The coalition promises better economic management as Australia’s deficit soars due to the pandemic.

Morrison said if re-elected his government would cut taxes and put downward pressure on interest rates and the cost of living.

It’s a choice about who can best manage our economy and our finances because a strong economy is what secures your future, Morrison said.

The closely watched Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper on Saturday put Labor in the lead with 53% of voter support.

The poll surveyed 2,188 voters across Australia from May 13-19 and had a margin of error of 2.9%.

In the last election of 2019, the vote split between Government and Labor was 51.5% to 48.5%, the exact opposite of the result that Australia’s five most important polls, including Newspoll, had predicted. .

As well as campaigning against Labour, Morrisons’ Conservative Liberal Party is fighting a new challenge from so-called teal independent candidates to the re-election of key government lawmakers in party strongholds.

Teal Independents are being marketed as a shade greener than the traditional blue color of Liberal parties and want stronger government action to cut Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions than the government or Labor are proposing.

The government aims to cut Australia’s emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Labor has pledged a 43% cut.