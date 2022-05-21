Now what about the Nordic candidacies for NATO? | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW

“Flexible”, “fast” and “warmly welcomed”: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was certain that Finland and Sweden were Allies 31 and 32.

A major obstacle, however, quickly appeared.

Turkey: no concessions, no membership

Within hours of the Finnish and Swedish ambassadors confirming their countries’ intention to join early Wednesday morning, NATO ambassadors considered the request to open membership negotiations. But any expectation of a quick process immediately evaporated.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promised Finland and Sweden quick accession processes

Several diplomatic sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while 29 of the ambassadors present at the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting were prepared to agree to open talks with Helsinki and Stockholm, the representative Turkish said he couldn’t.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had warned that he would not agree to admit the two countries uncompromisingand he chose to take a stand as soon as the matter was formally brought before the allies.

Erdogan says both countries support terrorism, accusing them of “harbouring terrorists” by refusing to extradite members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK, and of being sympathetic to the Syrian Kurdish militant group, the YPG, also supported by the United States.

He is also outraged that the two countries imposed an arms embargo on Turkey after its ground offensive in northern Syria in 2019.

NATO’s tight schedule

The Turkish president knows this moment is particularly vulnerable, due to the urgency felt by the alliance to place the two highly skilled countries under the wartime Article 5 umbrella. But there is also a more precise timetable: NATO wants the two present at its summit in Madrid at the end of June to be “guests”.

Finnish and Swedish leaders both say they are open to discussing Turkish concerns over their bid for NATO membership

Although there will still be many months of waiting while each of the 30 allies ratifies membership, NATO wants to be well in that phase by the time of the summit.

“Erdogan is in no rush and everyone else is,” a source said, adding that it gave him extra leverage.

This leaves very few weeks to convince Ankara to accept the opening of accession negotiations.

After that, NATO officials say talks with the two governments will be extraordinarily brief, barely a day each, as they already meet and even exceed the criteria, which include a “functional democratic political system based on a market ; fair treatment of minority populations; a commitment to resolving conflicts peacefully; an ability and willingness to make a military contribution to NATO operations; and a commitment to democratic civil-military relations and institutions”.

Sources explain that while NAC ambassadors expect to be kept informed of Turkey’s position, it is unclear when the issue of Finnish-Swedish accession talks will be back on the agenda hoping that it is approved with the required unanimity. . “Clearly it’s not something that can be solved at this level,” said one.

Will Washington weigh in?

But everyone wonders where and in fact, if this can be solved, at least without the involvement of the United States.

NATO allies are reluctant to get involved, both to prevent Erdogan from having even more of a platform and to avoid antagonizing him further, perhaps cementing his determination to get the highest price possible. Stoltenberg, who has a good relationship with Erdogan as well as a natural connection to his fellow Nordic leaders, offered to help mediate.

No such offer yet from US President Joe Biden, who hosted Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the White House on Thursday to underscore US support for their offers, but did not makes no mention of the specific dispute at hand.

Biden said only that the US Congress was prepared to quickly consent to Finland and Sweden joining, “once the prospect of all Allies [is] addressed,” after earlier telling reporters, “I’m not going to Turkey, but I think everything will be fine.”

His Finnish counterpart was more direct. Standing next to Biden, Niinisto assured Ankara that “as NATO allies, we will be committed to Turkey’s security, just as Turkey will be committed to our security.” He added that Finland “condemns terrorism in all its forms, and we are actively committed to combating it. We are ready to discuss any concerns Turkey may have regarding our membership in an open and constructive manner.”

Andersson added that his government “is currently in dialogue with all NATO member countries, including Turkey, at different levels to sort out all the ongoing issues.”

These efforts include reminding Ankara of Sweden’s record on the PKK, which includes being the first foreign country to declare the group a “terrorist organization” and, now, tackling misinformation which the Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, is amplified on social networks.

Delicate situation for Stockholm

But Turkey already knows this and that is obviously not enough.

Paul Levin, founding director of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, said it will be difficult for Sweden to remove obstacles to NATO membership.

“The demands Ankara has made of Sweden would be very difficult for the social democratic government to accept,” Levin told DW, noting domestic concern that Sweden is waiving some of its human rights standards. man by joining the military alliance.

“Frankly, there’s not a lot of common ground. I suspect there will be Swedish concessions, but it would be difficult for them to meet all or even some of the demands.”

Paul Levin, Turkey expert at Stockholm University, said it would be difficult for Sweden to meet Ankara’s demands.

He recalls that Turkey also erected roadblocks to NATO plans to bolster Baltic defense ahead of the London leaders’ meeting in 2019, using some of the same issues it has raised now.

The hitch was mitigated by a compromise that was never publicly explained.

“I think Sweden is really hoping for American intervention, looking at similar episodes in the past,” Levin predicted. All eyes are on the deals currently under discussion between Washington and Ankara over US fighter jets.

There is no sign of active intervention from the Biden administration yet, but Levin points to an American attitude that perhaps Erdogan should watch. Former US Senator Joe Lieberman and Ambassador Mark Wallace suggest in The Wall Street Journal that for “political, parochial and unrelated reasons, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken a hard line in his efforts to derail potential members. This should raise the question of whether Turkey under the leadership of M Erdogan belongs to the alliance.”

Edited by: Stephanie Burnet