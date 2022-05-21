Palm oil producers Sumringah and Jokowi officially lift cooking oil export ban





DRAWING. A number of trucks carrying fresh fruit boards for palm oil (FFB) line up for unloading at one of the palm oil mills

Journalist: Yudho Winarto | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially lifted the ban on the export of cooking oil and also Crude palm oil (CPO). This policy will come into effect on May 23, 2022. Indonesian palm oil producer organizations also hailed and expressed their gratitude to President Jokowi for the decision to lift the export ban. Appreciation came from the Palm Oil Producers Union (SPKS), Apkasindo Perjuangan, Indonesian Forum of Sustainable Palm Oil Producers (FORTASBI), Smallholder Palm Oil Producers Association (ASPEKPIR), Jaya Palm Oil Producers Forum Association of Indonesia (POPSI), Farmers Union of Indonesia (SPI), Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil Farmers Network (Japsbi) , “We appreciate and thank President Joko Widodo for officially announcing the lifting of the CPO export ban which will come into effect on May 23, 2022,” wrote a press release with Indonesian Palm Producer Organizations. oil, Friday (20/5). Read also : Government opens CPO export taps and declines, here’s the impact on issuers One of the policies that considers the sustainability of the plight of the 17 million palm oil workers, Apkasindo Chairman Alpian Arahman said, will certainly help normalize the palm oil trading system of the clusters. of fresh fruits (FFB) for palm oil growers all over Indonesia. “Those who had encountered problems were both in terms of prices which fell drastically below the average of Rs 2,000 per kilogram and also restrictions on purchases of FFBs made by several companies in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi” , said Alpian. For his part, the president of POPSI Pahala Sibuea also supports the attitude of President Jokowi who wants to overhaul the procedures and regulations of the Fund Management Agency for oil palm plantations (BPDPKS). “Because we also see that BPDPKS is one of the keys to improving palm oil governance in Indonesia, for example, in the future, BPDPKS should focus on supporting institutions of palm oil producers all over Indonesia,” Pahala said. Pahala explained that so far BPDPKS has only been used to benefit biodiesel conglomerates. Read also : IKAPPI: The government is not ready to regulate the technical regulation of cooking oil on the market According to him, this is evident from the 137.283 billion BPDPKS funds raised from 2015 to 2021, the majority of which is about 80.16% of the funds just for biodiesel subsidies held by palm oil conglomerates. “Meanwhile, only 4.8% of palm oil producers benefit from the People’s Palm Oil Rejuvenation (PSR) program,” Pahala said. Meanwhile, FORTASBI Chairman H. Narno hopes that after the revocation of palm oil exports, the governance of palm oil that needs to be considered by the government is support to institutional palm oil producers to have palm oil to cooking oil processing plants using the existence of the palm oil funds managed by BPDPKS. Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to provide useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free voucher worth a donation that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Journalist: Yudho Winarto

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

