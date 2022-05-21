Former US President Donald Trump pays $110,000 fine for blocking New York State tax investigation





Former United States President Donald Trump has paid a $110,000 fine, imposed on him as part of a contempt of court order against him for obstructing a major investigation into the ‘tax evasion.

On April 25, the New York State Supreme Court ordered Trump to pay $10,000 a day as long as he refused to provide accounting and tax documents.

It was part of a civil investigation, which was led by State Attorney General Letitia James, against the family-owned Trump Organization.

Allegations have been made against the Trump Organization that it illegally manipulated declared property values ​​in order to gain financial advantages when applying for loans, insurance policies and paying taxes.

A spokesperson for James’ office said, “On May 19, Donald Trump paid $110,000 to the Attorney General’s office.” According to James’ spokesperson, the Trump camp also had until Friday to submit affidavits relating to the Trump Organization’s request for accounting and tax records.

As the AFP news agency reports, these documents were indeed collected and produced by a third-party company on Thursday, according to the same source.

On May 6, however, the New York judge suspended the count of days for which Trump should be fined.

On May 11, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron agreed to lift the contempt order if fines were paid and affidavits were submitted by Trump by May 20.

However, a CNBC report quoting a spokesperson for James’ office noted that as of 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Trump’s lawyers had not met a “third condition.”

Which was submitting new affidavits which would apparently provide details of their search for documents sought by investigators.

Donald Trump is also facing a criminal investigation by the Manhattan prosecutor: the Trump Organization and its financial director Allen Weisselberg have been charged with tax evasion. They have pleaded not guilty and the trial is due to begin this year.

