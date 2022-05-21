Gyanvapi Mosque – Parts divert attention from development, says Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused some parties and their ecosystem of trying to divert people’s attention from the central issue of the country’s development and urged BJP officials not to fall into their trap. Modi seemed oblivious to the deep irony of his comment, which came against the backdrop of the BJP-RSS using the newly reignited controversies over the Gyanvapi and Idgah mosques as an emotive plank to distract people from the miseries of rising prices and the unemployment.

Today we can see how the ecosystem of some parties is working to distract the country’s attention from core issues, Modi said, addressing a two-day meeting of BJP leaders in Jaipur virtually from Delhi. . The meeting, which began on Friday, is part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. Modi stressed that the central issue was desh ka vikas (the development of the country) and urged party leaders not to distract themselves from it despite all kinds of provocations. Humein aisi partyon ke jaal mein kabhi nahi fasna hai (We must never fall into the trap of these parties), the Prime Minister said. Without naming names, he accused these parties of picking up small tensions and weaknesses in society and poisoning them to serve their own interests. Kabhi jaati ke naam par, kabhi kshetravad ke naam par logon ko bhadkate hain (They provoke people, sometimes in the name of caste and sometimes under the guise of regionalism), the prime minister said, asking party officials to warn against such forces. Modis’ comments come at a time when his party ecosystem is playing a provocative game on behalf of religion, using the alleged discovery of a Shivalinga at the premises of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. The BJP hopes that this issue and the admission by the Mathura courts of a plea claiming that the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura stands on the birthplace of Krishna will give it an electoral advantage like the Ayodhya movement once did. , party sources said. Modi did not mention Varanasi or Mathura, who encouraged some BJP leaders to openly denounce a 1991 law that mandates maintaining the religious character of all places of worship as they existed on Aug. exception of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid. Before mosque controversies received new injections of life this week, the BJP was accused of using Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in recent months to incite communal clashes, polarizing people and empowering governments of his states to call Muslims rioters and target their properties with bulldozers. Opposition parties have blasted the developments as efforts to divert public attention from the Modi government’s failures on key governance issues. Modi, however, claimed that the BJP had established vikasvad (the ideology of development) as the mainstay of the country’s politics and called the opposition parties parivarvaadi (dynastic) and corrupt groupings that were pushing India towards the delay. He said his government, which is completing eight years in a matter of days, has been dedicated to garib kalyan, seva aur sushashan (welfare of the poor, service and good governance). Despite a widespread perception that a major segment of the media has become pro-government, Modi suggested that his government’s achievements were not highlighted, for which he again blamed the ecosystem of these parties. If you say we have built 3 million houses for the poor, it will not appear on the front pages of newspapers or be seen on TV screens, he said. This ecosystem will not allow him to make himself known. Modi urged his party not to get discouraged and focus on the vikas. The Prime Minister appeared particularly unhappy that his Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Museum of Prime Ministers) project had not received the media coverage he seemed to expect.

