Erdogan’s roadblock on NATO expansion will only hurt Turkey

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine alarmed Finland and Sweden enough to reverse decades-old policies and seek immediate membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. But what seemed like a no-brainer for the alliance soon ran into a hurdle in the form of Turkey’s mercurial President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Citing political differences with the two countries, which he finds too lenient towards Turkish-Kurdish opposition groups and figures, he said Helsinki and Stockholm should not even bother to send representatives to Ankara to discuss the matter. He would not consent to their membership.

NATO guidelines require the unanimous consent of members when it comes to admitting new countries into the alliance.

Turkey is not an ordinary member of NATO. Its location south of Russia, control of access to the Black Sea, its borders with Syria, Iraq and Iran, and its long Mediterranean coastline have all contributed to its importance to the alliance.

Turkey has managed to turn its strategic location into a negotiating position that often forces its allies to back down and allows its excesses at home and abroad to be ignored, especially by Washington.

However, Erdogan has recently found himself increasingly at odds with traditional allies who resist his policies and demands. Turkeys stepping up authoritarianism under his one-man rule have come under fire as his opponents are sent willy-nilly forlong prison sentencesafter mock trials.

Moreover, members of the Turkish government have continually blamed Washington for the failed July 2016 coup attempt, a stunning accusation that casts a shadow over Turkey’s most important relationship.

However, the event that shook Washington the most was Turkey’s decision to purchase Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile system. Erdogan insisted on the acquisition despite several warnings that it was endangering Turkey’s securing of the alliance’s fifth-generation fighter jets, the F-35.

He simply ignored many high-level American pleas, perhaps believing that in the end Washington, as usual, would give in. He was in shock; not only theF-35 sale canceledat enormous cost, but the aircraft manufacturing centers in Turkey were dismantled and the US Congress imposed sanctions on Ankara.

These are not the only issues hampering the bilateral relationship. There is the United Stateslawsuit against a Turkish public bank, Halk Bank, for evading sanctions against Iran. Erdogan has repeatedly asked the White House to drop the case. He does not seem to understand that in the United States the executive cannot interfere with the judiciary, unlike in Turkey, where it often manages court cases and guides prosecutors and judges.

Erdogan must also have been extremely bitter during the welcome given to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Washington, just as Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO bids became the topic of conversation du jour. Mitsotakis was not only received at the White House by President Joe Biden, but he alsospoke at a joint sessionof Congress, which earned him numerous standing ovations.

Erdogan has yet to be invited to Washington by the Biden administration. Even if he were, he would never be invited to address Congress given the extent of anger at Ankara not only for the issues mentioned above, but also for its aggressive behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean, l the intimidation of Greece and Cyprus, the interventions against the Syrian Kurds who have aligned themselves with the United States in the campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS) and many other points of contention.

Many in Congress and the administration believe it was the Syrian Kurds who ultimately helped defeat ISIS.

Erdogan’s objections may also have helped Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose initial statements against NATO expansion were extremely harsh. He toned down his own protests when Erdogan became the main obstacle. This too will damage Ankara’s position in Washington. On Thursday, Biden gave hisfull supportto Finland and Sweden in their applications for NATO membership.

Paradoxically, the Biden administration has been very cautious, despite congressional opposition, in moving to approve the sale of new F-16s to Turkey. With the cancellation of the F-35 program, Turkey desperately needs to upgrade its current fleet of fighter jets. Erdogan’s outbursts against Sweden and Finland will likely further undermine the likelihood of congressional assent.

Erdogan tends to shoot first and ask questions much later. After years of bitterly denouncing several countries in the Middle East, ranging from the United Arab Emirates to Egypt and Israel, Erdogan recently launched a hat-in-hand reconciliation effort with them. In doing so, he indirectly acknowledged that his rants against them didn’t achieve much and he ultimately found himself isolated.

It is clear that he is once again making the same mistake with the issue of NATO enlargement. Instead of raising his objections and demands quietly behind closed doors, he chose to go public. In doing so, he avoids his influence while simultaneously damaging Ankara’s image at a time when Turkey needs foreign investment, tourists and many other goodwills.

Sweden and Finland will eventually become members of NATO. The only question that remains to be determined is when. Turkey will find that its demands will not be met. No terrorists, i.e. Turkish-Kurdish political refugees, will be forcibly repatriated, and Swedish financial aid to Syrian Kurds will not end, especially since the United States is doing the same and Moreover.

Erdogan will once again find that his influence has diminished significantly if for no other reason than his own behavior.

This article was provided by Syndication desk, who owns the copyright.