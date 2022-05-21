Cabut Larangan Ekspor Minyak Goreng, Ini 3 Pesan Penting Jokowi





Jakarta: Larangan ekspor minyak goreng di Tanah Air resmi dicabut. President Joko Widodo memastikan kegiatan ekspor ini sudah bisa dimulai pada Senin, 23 May 2022. Keputusan mencabut larangan ekspor minyak goreng ini diambil setelah melihat adanya pasokan di dalam negeri yang terus bertambah sehingga membuat harga di tingkat konsumen turun. “Berdasarkan kondisi pasokan dan harga minyak goreng saat ini, serta mempertimbangkan adanya 17 juta tenaga keja di industri sawit, baik petani, pekerja dan tenaga pendukung lainnya, saya putuskan bahwa ekspor minyak goreng akan dibuka kembali pada Senin, 23 May 2022,” kata Jokowi di Istana Merdeka, Jakarta, Kamis, 19 May 2022. Baca: Jokowi Cabut Larangan Ekspor Minyak Goreng, Ini Alasannya Sebelumnya, pemerintah membuat larangan ekspor minyak goreng diberlakukan pada 27 April 2022. Menurut Jokowi, aturan ini justru memberikan efek positive dalam ketersediaan minyak goreng. Pada Maret, sebelum adanya penutupan penjualan komoditas itu ke luar negeri, ketersediaan minyak goreng di dalam negeri hanya 64.5 ribu ton. Padahal, kebutuhan nasional per bulan mencapai 194 ribu ton. Saat ini, setelah restriksi dilakukan hampir satu bulan pasokan sudah tumbuh ke angka 211 ribu ton. Selain itu, ada sejumlah pesan penting dilontarkan Jokowi terkait pencabutan larangan ekspor minyak goreng. Berikut di antaranya yang sudah dirangkum Medcom.id: 1. Yakin harga minyak goreng curah semakin terjangkau Jokowi juga mengungkapkan larangan ekspor minyak ini memberikan pengaruh dalam aspek keterjangkauan harga. Mantan Gubernur DKI Jakarta tersebut menyampaikan terdapat penurunan harga rata-rata nasional minyak goreng curah menjadi Rp17.200 hingga Rp17.600 per liter. Sebelumnya, harga minyak berkisar Rp19.800 per liter pada April 2022. “Penambahan pasokan dan penurunan harga merupakan usaha bersama-sama kita, baik dari pemerintah, BUMN, dan juga swasta,” ujar Jokowi dalam keterangannya di Istana Merdeka, Kamis 19 May 2022. Situasi ini membuat Jokowi optimistis harga minyak goreng curah di Tanah Air semakin terjangkau. “Walaupun ada beberapa daerah yang saya tahu harga minyak gorengnya masih relative tinggi, tapi saya meyakini dalam beberapa minggu ke depan harga minyak goreng curah akan makin terjangkau menuju harga yang kita tentukan karena ketersediaannya makin melimpah,” tambahnya. 2. Mengapresiasi petani sawit yang mendukung kebijakan larangan ekspor minyak goreng Jokowi juga mengucapkan terima kasih kepada kalangan petani sawit. Jokowi senang atas dukungan dan pengertian mereka terhadap kebijakan larangan ekspor ini. “Meskipun ekspor dibuka, pemerintah akan tetap mengawasi dan memantau dengan ketat untuk memastikan pasokan tetap terpenuhi dengan harga terjangkau,” tutur Jokowi dikutip dari Antara pada Kamis, 19 May 2022. 3. Memerintahkan aparat mengusut tuntas dugaan pelanggaran distribusi minyak goreng Jokowi juga menginstruksikan seluruh aparat penegak hukum mengusut tuntas kasus dugaan pelanggaran dan penyelewengan distribusi minyak goreng. Para pelaku yang sudah ditetapkan sebagai tersangka bahkan diminta dihukum sesuai aturan. “Saya telah perintahkan aparat hukum untuk terus lakukan penyelidikan dan memproses hukum para pelakunya. PAT)

