Trump pays contempt fine – CBS News





Donald Trump has paid the $110,000 fine imposed after being charged with contempt by a New York judge, according to a spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James. A lawyer for Trump also filed more than a dozen affidavits due Friday in an effort to purge the contempt finding.

Trump was held in contempt on April 25 after failing to comply with a subpoena requiring him to turn over documents to investigators conducting a sprawling investigation into civil financial fraud for New York Attorney General Letitia James. The subpoena sought documents related to Trump’s personal finances, as well as information related to the financing of several properties. Trump was fined $10,000 a day until May 6, when he last tried to satisfy Judge Arthur Engoron’s demands.

In response to the May 6 filing, Engoron suspended the fine and suspended the contempt conviction, but said he was still not satisfied with Trump’s explanation of how he and his lawyers managed to find zero documents conforming to the subpoena.

Engoron has given Trump until May 20 to file a long list of additional affidavits detailing his lawyers’ search for documents and electronic devices, and explanations of the organization’s document retention and destruction policies. Trump. Trump and his company were also required to cooperate with a long-delayed court-mandated discovery effort by a third-party company tasked with sorting through years of corporate documents. The company completed its discovery on Thursday, the same day Trump’s payment was delivered.

Engoron will decide whether the affidavits submitted Friday satisfy the terms of the subpoena for which Trump was scorned. If they’re not satisfactory, the contempt finding can be reinstated retroactive to May 7, meaning Trump owes an additional $130,000.

James’ office had requested documents and data from specific file locations and Trump Organization personnel, but it also noted that Trump had not turned over several phones he had used. In the May 6 affidavit, Trump said he “did not know where” these phones were, including a Samsung he used at the White House that he said “was taken from me at a time while I was president”.

Trump said in the May 6 filing that he currently owns two phones, an iPhone “which I’ve owned for several years and is for personal use,” and a new phone used exclusively for posting to the media network. social he has a license agreement with.

Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, were ordered Feb. 17 to appear for depositions in the long-running James civil fraud investigation. They have appealed the appearance order and are awaiting a decision on that appeal.

Trump did not challenge a separate part of that Feb. 17 decision in which he was ordered to comply with James’ subpoena for documents. Engoron ordered Trump to comply by March 3, then extended that deadline to March 31 — a date that was agreed to by both sides at the time.

Trump did not deliver the documents that day and raised objections that Engoron and James’ office should have been dealt with months before, leading to the finding of contempt.

James’ office claimed in a February press release that its extensive investigation had gathered evidence “showing that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading financial statements to gain economic advantage.” The original focus of the investigation was to find out whether the Trump Organization had inflated asset valuations while seeking loans and insurance coverage, and deflated their value to reduce tax liability.

Trump has repeatedly denied all allegations of personal and corporate wrongdoing.

Lawyers in James’ office have indicated in multiple hearings over the past month that the investigation is nearing completion and may lead to “enforcement action.” They did not specify what the application might be.

“There has clearly been a substantial amount of evidence accumulated that could support the filing of enforcement proceedings, although the final decision on whether to file these proceedings has yet to be made,” said Andrew Amer, a lawyer from James’s office, in a hearing last week.

Two attorneys from James’ office remain assigned to a separate Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal investigation into Trump and his company, for which a special grand jury recently expired.

This investigation led in July 2021 to charges of criminal fraud and tax evasion against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. They filed a motion to dismiss in February, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to respond to that motion this month.

Two top prosecutors, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, resigned in February, less than two months after newly elected Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg took office. Bragg succeeded Cyrus Vance Jr., who launched the investigation in August 2018.

In Pomerantz’s resignation letter, which was published in The New York Times, Pomerantz wrote that Vance “concluded that the facts warranted a lawsuit,” but that Bragg had “decided…not to press charges for the moment”.

Bragg said in an April 7 statement that the criminal investigation “is continuing” and that its investigators and prosecutors are “exploring evidence that has not been explored before.”

New trends

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-pays-110000-contempt-fine-new-york/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos