‘No defence’ for Imran’s misogynistic remark about Maryam Nawaz – Pakistan

KARACHI: During his address to a public rally on Saturday, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s unseemly remarks about his rival daughter Nawaz Sharifs, Maryam Nawaz, sparked controversy, with many of the leaders’ staunchest supporters PTI criticizing him for his extremely poor choice of words.

During his speech at the Multan jalsa, Mr Khan said: Someone sent me a clip on social media of Maryam’s speech somewhere. She has taken my name so many times and with so much passion I want to tell her that Maryam please be careful your husband might get upset if you call my name over and over again.

Her shocking statement came in the wake of Ms Sharifs’ relentless tirades against the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The misogynistic remarks could only provoke the ire of the opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters in London, Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan knew nothing about respecting mothers and daughters. He argued that for someone who frequently cites the example of the state of Medina, Imran Khan has no idea of ​​the status and respect given to women in Islamic societies.

In a separate statement, former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the remarks. He said it was not for respectable people to use such language, adding: For God’s sake, please don’t stoop so low.

I would like someone to write to the Chief Justice with a personal observation on this matter so that he takes note of the matter, concluded Mr. Zardari.

Even Mehr Tarar, who served as an aide in Usman Buzdar’s Punjab government and is a staunch supporter of Mr Khan, decried his remarks.

Imran Khan’s comment on Maryam Nawaz is in very bad taste, something he should never have said about anyone. And I condemn it without resorting to anything, she tweeted on Friday evening.

In a seemingly knee-jerk reaction, the verified PML-N Twitter account tweeted a photo of Tyrian White alongside his sons with the caption: All it takes is a little empathy Imran Khan but you you are absolutely deprived.

However, the tweet was quickly deleted once people started condemning it.

Many PTI supporters also drew attention to the fact that when leaders such as Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had launched similar attacks against PTI women in the past, they could not claim moral superiority.

He probably said it jokingly, but it was in bad taste, said Baydil Niazi, a staunch supporter of Imran Khan.

Posted in Dawn, May 21, 2022

