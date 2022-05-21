Oracles Larry Ellison joined November 2020 appeal over Trump loss dispute





Larry Ellison, the billionaire co-founder and chairman of software company Oracle and biggest supporter of Elon Musks’ attempted takeover of Twitter, took part in a call shortly after the 2020 election focused on strategies for challenge to the legitimacy of the vote, according to court documents and a participant.

The Nov. 14 call included Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.); Fox News host Sean Hannity; Jay Sekulow, attorney for President Donald Trump; and James Bopp Jr., an attorney for True the Vote, a Texas-based nonprofit that has promoted disputed allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Ellisons’ participation exemplifies a previously unknown dimension in the multi-faceted campaign to challenge Trump’s loss, an effort that is still in focus more than 18 months later. This is the first known example of a tech industry titan joining powerful figures in conservative politics, media and law to strategize on Trump’s post-loss options and speak with a panel. of activists who had already filed four lawsuits seeking to uncover evidence of illegal voting.

Oracle representatives did not respond to emails, calls and text messages seeking comment.

Ellison is the 11th richest person in the world, with a net worth of around $85 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has become a major political broker under the Trump administration, hosting the president in 2020 for a fundraiser at his Coachella Valley estate in California and contributing millions to Republican candidates and committees, including Graham, according to the documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Under the Trump administration in 2020, Oracle partnered with the Department of Health and Human Services to collect data from doctors treating coronavirus infections with hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug touted by the president, among other medications. That fall, it was hailed by Trump as a big business as it became TikTok’s preferred US buyer, in a potential deal with Chinese company ByteDance that fell through.

Details of the November 2020 appeal and questions about Ellisons’ role in it have been revealed in new documents filed in litigation brought against True the Vote and its representatives by Fair Fight, a political action committee associated with the voting rights organization founded by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey. Abrams.

Jim was on the phone tonight with Jay Sekulow, Lindsey O. Graham, Sean Hannity and Larry Ellison, True the Votes founder Catherine Engelbrecht wrote to a donor the night of the call, referring to Bopp, the lawyer for his organization. He explained the work we were doing and they asked for a preliminary report as soon as possible, to use to rally their troops internally, so that’s what I’m working on now.

Ellisons’ participation in the call was confirmed by a participant, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private matters. This person said that Ellison, as chief technology officer, may have been enlisted to assess claims about voting machines made by Sidney Powell, a former member of Trump’s legal team. And the person said the GOP megadonor was likely put on hold by Graham, amid a discussion about whether the Trump campaign had assembled an effective legal team.

When asked why the senator would have solicited the participation of tech moguls, Graham’s spokesman, Kevin Bishop, said: Probably because Ellison supported Trump, but did not answer questions from followed up on Ellison’s contribution and did not say directly whether Graham had invited Ellison.

Bopp, in an interview, said he didn’t remember all of the attendees, but remembered being asked to join the conversation by Sekulow. He had a different memory of the purpose of the call than the other participant.

The question that I think was being discussed was whether congressional hearings on how the 2020 election was going would be beneficial to whatever people were doing, he said, referring to the efforts to uncover evidence that could lead to a change in election results, as he said, a lawsuit that implicated many different groups. And my opinion was yes.

Sekulow said his involvement in election-related litigation was limited, largely ending after he helped file a Supreme Court petition seeking to separate mail-in ballots that arrived in Pennsylvania after Election Day from those who had come before. Judge Samuel A. Alito Jr. granted the motion on Nov. 6. A Fox spokeswoman declined to comment.

It is unclear from court documents whether Ellison participated in subsequent appeals. But her participation intrigued Fred Eshelman, True the Vote’s top donor who received an email from Englebrecht describing the appeal. In an email to Engelbrecht two days later, he requested more information about Ellison’s involvement.

Why was he on call with Senator Graham? Is it part of the data/analytics solution, is it a potential major donor, other? Eshelman wrote in a Nov. 16 email to Engelbrecht and Bopp ahead of a planned call between them.

An associate of Eshelman said he never got a response. The lack of clarity inflamed tensions between Eshelman and True the Vote.

The True the Votes lawsuits sought expedited discovery of polling lists and other information that the group says could prove that enough illegal votes were cast to warrant blocking the certification of results in many many states. But the litigation failed to get immediate traction in the courts, Bopp said, and the nonprofit withdrew the complaints Nov. 16.

The complaints were among dozens of unsuccessful post-election lawsuits filed by Trump or his allies. Eshelman became disillusioned with True the Votes’ efforts and sought the return of his $2.5 million donation by suing the nonprofit in federal court and then in Texas state court. , where the case was dismissed and is now pending appeal.

True the Vote has significantly raised its profile in recent weeks by collaborating with conservative commentator Dinesh DSouza on a film that alleges there was widespread ballot harvesting in the 2020 election. The film, 2000 Mules, has was screened at Trumps Mar-a-Lago Club last month and has become the focus of ongoing efforts to deny the legitimacy of the election.

Several of those claims were dismissed this week by the Georgia State Elections Board, casting doubt on the film’s premise.

Ellison does not appear to have made any public comments on the results of the 2020 vote.

But Oracle has contributed huge sums to conservative causes, including up to $499,000 in 2019 to the Federalist Society and up to $499,000 in 2021 to the Internet Accountability Project, a nonprofit that accuses big tech companies of anti-conservative bias, according to the companies. disclosures.

Ellison has personally invested significantly in Republican candidates and causes. He hosted Trump for a fundraiser for his 2020 reelection campaign the same day the administration sided with Oracle in a high-stakes copyright dispute with Google that was unfolding in court. supreme. Ellison backed Graham’s re-election in 2018 to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. And this year, he donated $15 million to a super PAC aligned with Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.), among the largest individual contributions this cycle.

This month, Ellison pledged $1 billion to back Musks’ $44 billion takeover of Twitter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That makes him the biggest endorser of the offer, which has been cheered by Trump allies due to comments Musk and his associates made about easing rules on content moderation and possibly returning Trump. the former president on the platform.

Ellison stepped down as CEO of Oracle in 2014, but remains chairman of its board and chief technology officer. He is also its first individual shareholder. Ellison joined the board of Tesla, electric car company Musks, in 2018, revealing he bought 3 million shares earlier that year, earning him another 12 million shares in a 2020 stock split. He owns nearly all of the Hawaiian island. of Lanai.

I have always been very ambitious; I’ve always been very curious, Ellison said in a 2018 interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, describing how he dropped out of college and moved to Silicon Valley to work as a computer programmer, founding Oracle in 1977.

He also praised American democracy.

We live in a democracy, he said. If I don’t like our government, I can vote for someone else. We have the choice.

