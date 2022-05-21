Boris Johnson under pressure to ‘urgently explain’ why he met Sue Gray privately to discuss handling of Partygate report

Labor has called on Boris Johnson to ‘urgently explain’ why he met Sue Gray to discuss his long-awaited report on the breakup parties in Downing Street.

The pair discussed where Ms. Gray believed it metropolitan police were with the inquiry, and Whitehall’s understanding of where the police were during the interviews, Sky News understands.

The revelation of an undisclosed meeting is likely to trigger surprise given that the forthcoming report has repeatedly been called independent.

Other details of the meeting are sketchy, with confusion over whether including images in the report was discussed and who initiated the meeting.

The Prime Minister says he wants to release as much information as possible now to resolve the issue, so he would not have pressured her to drop the report, it is claimed.

The couple reportedly did not discuss the judgments senior civil servant Ms Gray was set to make in the report, according to multiple sources.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has commissioned the inquiry led by Sue Gray and has made it clear that it should be fully independent.

‘As he reiterated today, the decision on what and when to publish rests entirely with the investigative team and he will respond to Parliament once it is complete.’

Earlier, a Downing Street spokesperson said he would ‘not go into detail’ when told Ms Gray’s team had been in contact with the Prime Minister over the report to to come.

Asked if Downing Street was negotiating over who was named in Ms Gray’s report, the spokesperson added: ‘Sue Gray independently compiles the report and how she does it, and what it contains, and what who is presented is entirely a question for her.”

However, all parties are likely to argue that the meeting was over the top, given that Mr Johnson commissioned the report.

Earlier in the process, there were strong procedures to ensure that Number 10 was unaware of the contents of the interim report.

The meeting is believed to have taken place on a date before the House of Commons vote to send Mr Johnson to the Privileges Committee, which happened on April 21.

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner called on the Prime Minister to “urgently explain” why the “secret meeting” had taken place.

She said the public’s trust in the process had already been “spent” and people “deserved to know the truth”.

“He is a Prime Minister unable to take responsibility for the rotten culture he has created in Downing Street or to do what is decent,” she added.

“Sue Gray’s report must be released in its entirety and with all accompanying evidence.”

“People and the public will be surprised and concerned by the result”

Thusday, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they have terminated their investigation in lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, and had imposed 126 fines on 83 people.

The 460,000-person investigation into the partygate scandal, which lasted nearly four months, has already resulted in fines for the Prime Minister, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak at a birthday party for the Prime Minister.

Helen Ball, Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Met Police, said: “A number of people, members of the public, were both surprised and concerned by what they heard. And I’m sure they will be surprised and concerned by the outcome of our investigation.”

After the investigation ended, Downing Street said the Prime Minister had been told there would be no further action against him.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘He is pleased that the investigation has been completed, but this has not at any time distracted him from the important issues facing the country.

Sky News understands Carrie Johnson has also been told there will be no further action against her.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called on Mr Johnson to resign over his fine, said the investigation had shown “an industry-wide breach of the law in Downing Street… which reflects a culture and Prime Minister defines culture”.

The investigation saw the Metropolitan Police make referrals for fixed fine notices (FPNs) – which have been or will be issued – in relation to events on eight dates from May 2020 to April 2021.

Police said a team of 12 detectives went through 345 documents, including emails, door logs, diary entries and witness statements, 510 photographs and CCTV footage, and 204 questionnaires in what they described it as a “careful and thorough” investigation.

Detectives have not publicly released the identities of those fined. Among them is known to be the former head of government ethics, Helen MacNamara, who apologized for an “error in judgement”.

The Met said 28 people had received between two and five penalty notices.

The conclusion of the police investigation paves the way for the full release of Ms. Gray’s report on the parties.

A source close to his team said the goal was to release it as soon as possible, probably next week.

Sky News understands that discussions over whether or not to name the senior officials who have been fined are ongoing.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson would ‘speak in more detail’ about the scandal after the report was published.

Mr Johnson is also the subject of a parliamentary inquiry if he misled the House of Commons about parties.