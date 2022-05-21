Trump calls NBC’s story of his Perdue dropout ‘a bogus narrative’





Former President Trump disputed an NBC News story that said he dropped his endorsed nominee, former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), in the race for state governor, saying that the article was a false narrative.

The Kemp Campaign, in conjunction with Fake News NBC, published a fake I gave up story about David Perdue in Georgia. This is completely FALSE! he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

I’m with David all the way because Brian Kemp was the worst governor in the country when it comes to election integrity, he added.

Trump was furious when Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (right) resisted efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump endorsed Perdue for the governor’s race late last year .

But NBC published an article on Thursday in which three Republicans who had spoken with the former president told NBC News that Trump had dropped Perdue, who is challenging incumbent Kemp.

A fourth source, described as close to Trump, said the former president does not plan to make any further appearances on behalf of the former state senator, with sources telling NBC News that Trump believes Perdue had had a lackluster campaign.

Speaking to NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard on Thursday, Perdue took issue with a Fox News poll released Wednesday that showed the former senator had 28% support among Republican primary voters in the state, versus 60% for Kemps.

Hell no, I’m not down 30 points, he told Hillyard, before arguing that the poll didn’t reflect who would vote in the primary.

In a last-minute boost for the Perdues campaign, he announced Thursday that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) will campaign with him on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kemp has the backing of former Vice President Mike Pence, who said Monday he would campaign for governor of Georgia. Kemps’ campaign confirmed to The Hill that former Pence aide Marc Short has also joined Kemps’ re-election campaign.

