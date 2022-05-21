Under sanctions, Roman Abramovich saw his wealth halved to $7.5 billion





Sanctioned Russian-Israeli oligarch Roman Abramovich has lost around half his fortune in the past year, according to an updated list of the UK’s richest people published by The Times newspaper, likely by a large margin. part because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The temperature mentioned Abramovich had fallen from some $12 billion ($15 million) in 2021 to $6 billion ($7.5 billion) in 2022. Abramovich amassed a fortune in Russia’s oil and aluminum industries after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 2005, Russian energy giant Gazprom paid $13 billion for oil company Sibneft controlled by Abramovich, allowing Putin Kremlin to regain state influence in the lucrative energy industry. Abramovich, the Russian-Israeli billionaire tycoon and owner of Chelsea football club, has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It has been hit hard by Western sanctions since Moscow launched its war against its neighbor in February. Western countries, including the United States and the EU, have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia for its attack on Ukraine, including placing oligarchs and others close to Putin on sanctions lists. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By signing up, you agree to the terms Analysts said the invasion of Russia had been a personal disaster for Abramovich, leaving him sanctioned by the EU and UK, forced to sell Chelsea and seeing billions wiped from the value of his assets. Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, December 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) At the end of March, Abramovich took part in the peace talks organized by Turkey between Russia and Ukraine, which failed to resolve the conflict. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the time that Abramovich had made sincere efforts for peace since the early days of the war, adding that he had made a positive contribution to diplomatic efforts. He has been largely absent from Britain since 2018, when he withdrew an application to renew his visa amid a crackdown on wealthy Russians after a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned in the English town of Salisbury. Britain blamed Russia for the exposure of the pairs to a nerve agent, an allegation Moscow has denied. He took Israeli citizenship that year, although his time in the country is unclear, but he was seen at Ben Gurion Airport in March. Controversially, he also holds a Portuguese passport claiming to be a descendant of Sephardic Jews. Agencies contributed to this report.

