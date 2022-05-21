Clinton OK leaked alleged Trump-Russia relationship to reporter, campaign manager says





Hillary Clinton personally approved the release to the media of news alleging a connection between Donald Trump and a Russian bank in 2016, which the campaign itself had not fully confirmed, according to testimony Friday from Clinton’s campaign manager.

Clinton campaign leader Robby Mook testified in federal court that as the campaign against Trump intensified in the late summer and early fall of 2016, Marc Elias, who was then an attorney at the at the law firm Perkins Coie and served as the Campaigns Legal Manager. adviser, told Mook that people with expertise in cyber activity briefed the campaign on data alleging links between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, a Russian financial institution linked to the Kremlin.

Then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves the stage during a debate with Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire on February 4, 2016. (Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

Mooks’ first-time testimony puts Clinton in the middle of a leak to the news media that ultimately exploded in the face of the campaigns. The FBI quickly determined that the alleged link between the Russian bank and the Trump Organization was implausible, and Michael Sussmann, Eliass’ then legal partner who brought the claims to the FBI, has since been indicted by the special counsel for the Department of Justice, John Durham, for lying. to the office’s general counsel for hiding his connection to the Clinton campaign.

Mook’s account came on the fourth day of the trial of Sussmann, a cybersecurity and national security law expert who worked at Perkins Coie in 2016. The closely watched case is widely seen as a major test for Durham, the longtime American attorney from Connecticut. who was originally appointed by Trump’s Attorney General William Barr to investigate alleged wrongdoing by the FBI and other federal agencies during their investigation into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

Even though Durham prosecutors have yet to close their case, presiding judge Christopher Cooper allowed the defense to call Mook early as he was due to leave the country on a previously scheduled trip. But the immediate impact of Mooks’ testimony on the charge against Sussmann is unclear.

After learning of the Alfa Bank allegations, the source of which was unknown to him, Mook said his recollection was that we decided to give him to a reporter so the reporter could pin him down further. He said the Clinton campaign itself did not have enough data or expertise to confirm the accuracy of the information itself.

Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook talks to reporters en route to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, October 28, 2016. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

After consulting with Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, Mook said he told Clinton the campaign wanted to share Alfa Bank’s information with the media and she agreed to that. One of the main purposes of releasing the data to the media was to allow a reporter to investigate and try to confirm it, Mook said.

The campaign then made the information available to Eric Lichtblau, then at the New York Times, as well as a reporter from the online magazine Slate. Mook, however, was vague as to precisely who in the campaigns press office was behind the leak.

On October 31, 2016, a few days before the election, Slate published a long article on the alleged Alfa Bank/Trump connection under the title Was a Trump server communicating with Russia? On the same day, the New York Times published an article by Lichtblau and another reporter claiming that for much of the summer of 2016 the FBI had been conducting a thorough investigation into Trump’s possible ties to Russia, which included searching for a lead regarding a possible Trump/Alfa Bank communications link.

The Times, however, noted that the FBI ultimately concluded that there may be an innocuous explanation for the Trump/Alfa computer link.

Despite this apparent warning, Hillary Clinton tweeted that day that computer scientists had apparently uncovered a secret server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. Campaign adviser Jake Sullivan also released a statement saying this may be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow.

Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves a federal courthouse in Washington, DC on Tuesday after opening closing arguments in his trial. (Julia Nikhinson/Reuters)

But while Mooks’ testimony made clear the Clinton campaign’s role in spreading Alfa Bank’s unsubstantiated allegations, Mook may have also bolstered Sussmann’s defense by approaching then-FBI attorney general James Baker. about the Alfa material on his own and not as a Clinton campaign lawyer.

Mook said he was unaware that Sussmann had been involved in the commissioning, production or dissemination of the Trump/Alfa Bank allegations. Elias, the campaign’s general counsel, previously testified that he had no prior knowledge that Sussmann was bringing Alfa Bank material to the FBI and never approved of his decision.

During trial testimony Friday afternoon, a retired CIA counterintelligence official identified only as Kevin P. said he and another CIA official met with Sussmann at CIA headquarters in February 2017 to discuss Alfa Bank’s allegations.

He said Sussmann said he was not representing a client and also clarified that while other attorneys for Perkins Coie have represented the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, such work had no connection with the reasons why he had contacted the CIA.

He said Sussmann contacted the CIA’s general counsel in September 2016, but no one responded, so he brought in third parties, including a former CIA official, to arrange the February meeting. . The CIA official said Sussmann told him he had previously contacted Baker at the FBI about similar but unrelated information.

The former CIA official said that during the meeting, Sussmann was told by CIA officials that it was likely that the information he provided would be passed on to the FBI.

