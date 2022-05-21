Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf says it received Imran Khan security threat alert





Former Federal Minister and Central Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Asad Umar said on Friday he received a security threat alert from former Prime Minister Imran Khan and will file a complaint against the Shehbaz government if anything happened to the president of his party. The PTI leader said a senior officer phoned him that Imran Khan’s life was in danger and a security threat alert for the PTI chairman was also received, ARY News reported citing the Umar’s interview in the Pakistani news program.

Umar revealed that he asked Imran Khan to use bulletproof goggles but he rejected it. He criticized the security arrangements of the Shehbaz Sharif government and said that they had made no provision for the PTI chairman but for the convicted person special security was provided.

Regarding the Islamabad march, Umar said a detailed briefing was given to Imran Khan yesterday regarding the preparations. Imran Khan had earlier announced plans to launch the march from Islamabad between May 20-30, ARY News reported. “Imran Khan convenes PTI central committee session and announcement of Islamabad march will be made on Sunday. Imran Khan has been informed that all preparations will be completed by Saturday,” Umar said.

Khan called on the nation to march to Islamabad to thwart the foreign plot saying he does not bow to anyone in a slavish manner and he will not let the people of Pakistan do so, Geo tv reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2045456-pakistan-tehreek-e-insaf-claims-to-receive-threat-alert-regarding-imran-khans-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos