‘This England’ title for Boris Johnson’s pandemic film rubs some the wrong way, pleases others





//= do_shortcode('[in-content-square]') ?> The title of a new film about Boris Johnson's handling of the pandemic – This England – pleased some but angered others, who said it should have a title that reflects the whole of the UK. The film was originally titled "This Sceptred Isle" and the name change has yet to be explained. The new five-part miniseries starring Kenneth Branagh is written and directed by Michael Winterbottom and will explore the tumultuous first months of Johnson's tenure. Health is devolved to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, meaning the UK government has only handled the pandemic in England, although their decisions on overseas travel , in particular, have had great influence elsewhere. #ThisEnglandbased on Boris Johnson's tumultuous first months as British Prime Minister with BAFTA and Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh. #UnmissableSky pic.twitter.com/h6rNkyvcjd SkyTV (@skytv) May 18, 2022 But satirist and screenwriter Armando Iannucci was among those unhappy with the title. "If this is a British Prime Minister and a UK-wide pandemic, why this England?" He asked. Times Radio reporter Mariella Frostrup was also questioning: "Surely we can come up with a better headline? Any suggestions please? "Why this title?" asked Alison Walker. "And Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?" Social media expert Owen Williams was pleased with the headline: I totally agree with the title. That's your problem, England. After all, we literally can't do anything about him if you keep voting Conservative. Wales' best decision would be secession. https://t.co/ujcKoyqX0l Owen Williams (@OwsWills) May 20, 2022 Sky viewers will have to wait a few months to see the series as it is not expected to hit TV screens until late 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.cymru/culture/this-england-title-for-boris-johnson-pandemic-film-rubs-some-the-wrong-way-pleases-others/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

