



Speaking to the press at the UN headquarters in New York, Bhutto said Pakistan was not part of any conflict and did not want to be part of any conflict.

Pakistani Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari defends Imran Khan’s controversial visit to Russia. AFP

New York: There was no possibility that Imran Khan knew of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine during his visit to Moscow, Pakistan’s new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, then that he was defending the ousted Prime Minister’s controversial visit to meet President Vladimir Putin almost three months ago.

Khan met President Putin in the Kremlin on February 24, 2022, the day the Russian leader ordered a special military operation against Ukraine.

While visiting Moscow, he had also become the first Pakistani prime minister to visit Russia in 23 years after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited Moscow in 1999.

But Khan’s visit to Moscow, despite US attempts to dissuade him, further soured Islamabad’s relations with Washington.

“Regarding the trip of the former Prime Minister (Khan) to Russia, I would absolutely defend the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. He made this trip as part of his foreign policy and without knowing that no one is psychic, no one has a sixth sense that there’s no way we could have known this would be the time [when] the current conflict will start,” Bilawal said while speaking to the press at UN headquarters on Thursday, and added that it is very unfair to punish Pakistan for such an innocent action.

Bilawal, who took office in April this year as foreign minister, reiterated that Islamabad continues to uphold UN principles, including non-use of force, when asked on the way forward in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In March, Pakistan abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution calling on Russia to stop the war and urging that the conflict be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We are not part of any conflict. We do not wish to be part of any conflict. In fact, we continue to stress the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve this conflict as soon as possible. And we will not take certainly no siding with the aggressor in this context, Bilawal, who is on his first major international visit after taking office last month,” said.

Imran Khan, the 69-year-old cricketer turned politician, has been adamant that he was ousted from power last month in an alleged US-backed vote of no confidence because Washington did not like his policy towards Russia.

These claims have been strongly refuted by the United States. Meanwhile, Bilawal is currently making a first visit to the United States at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend the Ministerial Meeting on the Call to Action for Global Food Security.

On Wednesday, Bilawal met with Blinken at the UN headquarters and the talks focused on strengthening regional security and strengthening bilateral and economic ties.

In remarks ahead of his meeting with Bilawal, the first face-to-face interaction between the two ministers, Blinken said Washington was very happy to work with the foreign minister and with a new government in Pakistan.

Bilawal also met with Congressman Adam Smith, Chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee, and briefed him on the situation in Kashmir.

