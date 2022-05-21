Deaflympics 2021: India win 16 medals, PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent | India News



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome and interact with the Indian contingent on Saturday after their best performance ever at the recently concluded Deaflympics 2021 where they won 16 medals including eight gold. “I look forward to interacting with the Indian contingent at the Deaflympics at 9.30am. The entire contingent created history and brought a smile to all Indians,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Looking forward to interacting with the Indian contingent at the Deaflympics at 9:30am. The entire contingent created history and brought smiles to the faces of every Indian. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022 Deaflympics 2021 took place at the main Festa da Uva pavilion in the city of Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil. Our Brazil 2021 #Deaflympians will be congratulated by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @Narendra Modi at his residence today Here are stills as they leave#JeetKaJazba#Deaflympics2021 pic.twitter.com/5M2jdJLugO SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 21, 2022 The quadrennial event began May 1 and ended May 15 with approximately 2,100 athletes from 72 countries participating in the Games. India had sent a contingent of 65 athletes who competed in 11 sports disciplines as the country recorded its best performance at the Deaflympics winning 16 medals including eight gold, one silver and seven bronze. seven medals, including five gold and two bronze. Live

