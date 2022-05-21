Ukraine also needs arms, hearts and minds

Review Editor Rating: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local news comments online and in print every day. To contribute, click here.

The thunderous applause for a fellow actor at the Cannes Film Festival was not for the one walking the red carpet, but the one in a green T-shirt appearing from a distance from a beleaguered kyiv.

Speaking about the connection between cinema and reality, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy relayed Charlie Chaplin’s dramatic finale speech excerpt from “The Great Dictator”. The film, the silent star’s first walkie-talkie, uses his words well, especially in his moving and breathtaking three-and-a-half-minute final monologue that has only risen in cinematic and even historic rating.

“The hatred of men will pass, and dictators will die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people.” said Zelenskyy, quoting Chaplin who seemed to speak as himself, not as a character, in the 1940 anti-fascist film that still inspires.

Zelenskyy was speaking before the premiere of a French zombie movie farce. It was originally titled “Z” but was changed to “The Final Cut” after the letter Z became a mere symbol to show support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Such is Western unity for Ukraine and, by extension, Zelenskyy, who, like Chaplin, was a comic who could communicate dramatic real life to extraordinary effect.

Zelenskyy’s ability to move movie stars (and more prosaic professionals) has not gone unnoticed by not-so-great dictators in the East, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and likely Chinese President Xi Jinping. In fact, convincingly remark in foreign affairs entitled “What is China learning from Russia’s war in Ukraine?” David Sacks, a researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations, argues that beyond the tactical and strategic lessons that Beijing can apply to Taiwan, Zelenskyy’s “ability to rally Ukraine The Taiwanese people and international public opinion have shown Chinese leaders the importance of eliminating Taiwan’s political and military leadership at the start of a conflict and breaking the determination of the Taiwanese people to resist.”

The determination of the Ukrainians to resist is undeniable. Its continuation depends on Western military and humanitarian aid. Most NATO and other countries did what they could, especially the United States, as evidenced by the latest largesse of $40 billion, bringing the total to $53 billion after the February full-scale Russian invasion. But after nearly unanimous bipartisan endorsement earlier, a wider divide has emerged in the form of a Republican split from Congress. Eleven members of the GOP, as well as 57 Republican representatives in the House voted “no”.

“There have always been isolationist voices within the Republican Party,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said after leading a surprise trip to Kyiv last weekend to meet with Zelenskyy. “It won’t create a problem. We’ll do the job,” he added.

And indeed he did. This time. But with the midterm elections approaching and candidates backed by former President Donald Trump, they may not be scrambling to push a foreign policy more in line with former President Ronald Reagan than Trump.

Candidates from both parties will veer towards voter concerns, which lately have more to do with inflation and infant formula than international issues.

In fact, rising inflation has risen itself to the top of a new Pew Research Center survey on what Americans see as the nation’s biggest problems, as well as Gallup’s latest data on April’s “most important problem.” Inflation tops both lists; Russia/Ukraine is not in Pew’s top 10, while Gallup has “the situation with Russia” at 5% against 9% in March. In another marker of less attention to war, Axios reports that from April 4 to May 16, the average number of social media interactions per article published is not Putin against Zelensky but Amber Heard against Johnny Depp, with Elon Musk, President Joe Biden and abortion at the top of “Russia-Ukraine”.

While domestic dynamics are generally at the forefront of global concerns, the relatively low ranking of the Russian invasion as a key issue fails to capture what is really at stake, which is “nothing less than the ‘world order’. Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, said in an email interview. “If Putin is not defeated and rendered unable to attack his neighbors, he will continue to come back for a second, third and fourth round.”

Crimping the Kremlin’s ability to do so depends on the United States more than any other country, Haring said. “America’s support for the war effort is essential. The Biden administration deserves enormous credit for forestalling the Russian invasion, warning of the impending invasion, and building a coalition in Europe. Washington is setting the tone on military assistance, sanctions, humanitarian aid. And whether the Biden administration likes it or not, the shape of the world order. Ukraine cannot win without the direct support of its Western friends.

Biden’s ability to support Ukrainian democracy hinges on American democracy’s response to voters appreciating what’s at stake and how some sacrifices might be necessary. But despite Biden, a true transatlantic, mostly making the right moves internationally, his approval rating just hit an all-time low.

“There is a fundamental feeling that things are not under control, that things are chaotic,” said David Axelrod during a virtual Carnegie Endowment for International Peace conference. discussion Monday. Axelrod, a political strategist best known for leading former President Barack Obama’s breakthrough campaign in 2008, added, “And you know, while I think Biden has handled Ukraine very, very well, we’re still being faced with on-screen images of scenes from Terrible destruction and loss and suffering. And so there’s another dead end there that we can’t quite get a handle on. And so in that way, that contributes to a story.

The negative narrative really came into its own during the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, a military and moral failure that belied Biden’s supposed foreign affairs expertise. The Americans may have wanted to end the eternal war, but not by abandoning the Afghan allies, some seen clinging unnecessarily to the fuselage of departing planes.

The optics were sharper because it was the first time in years that some Americans were actually paying attention to the generational war, which has faded from the nation’s consciousness, much like the war in Iraq despite the American forces fighting and dying in every conflict. . The war in Ukraine could also last a long time. Indeed, like other Russian incursions, this could become a “frozen conflict” that would undermine the attention it has received so far.

It would be bad for Ukrainians and Americans, said Katya Soldakthe Ukrainian-born filmmaker whose documentary about Ukraine and Russia, “The long break“, screened recently at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. At a post-screening event I hosted with Soldak, a moviegoer asked what was the most important thing that American citizens could do to help the Ukrainians.

Don’t let the focus fade, she says.

Back in New York, she explained in an interview that “I wouldn’t want the issue of war to create fatigue in the American public and then make them go away. The best thing I think people, each individually and collectively can do is not let important issues slide.”

This will require some sacrifices. Not far from what Ukrainians are braving, but bracing for continued economic fallout. “It’s hard to make the connection because not everyone is supposed to understand world affairs, normal people are not supposed to be experts on these things. And when your prices or your gas prices go up, it’s It’s a natural response to isolate yourself, to want them to be lower, and not to pay the price for it, but we’re all very interconnected.

“The Great Dictator,” Zelenskyy told delighted Cannes attendees, “did not destroy the real dictator at the time. But thanks to him, cinematography ceased to be silent. The cinematography spoke, and it was the voice of freedom’s future victory.”

Cinema and citizens around the world must continue to raise their voices and pay attention and not let Ukraine fade away. This will help Zelenskyy keep his promise from Cannes that “we will keep fighting” and “I am sure the dictator will lose”.